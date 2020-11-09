 

Juniper Networks Named a Leader and Highest in Ability to Execute in Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure by Gartner

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 18:25  |  85   |   |   

New report follows a record quarter for the Juniper Mist wireless business, with triple digit growth and new customers now including four of the Fortune 10

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Juniper Networks (Mist Systems) was named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure. In the most recent report, published just over a year after the Juniper acquisition of Mist Systems and just four years since the Mist platform first shipped, the company, for its combined Juniper wired/wireless portfolio, driven by Mist AI, is positioned highest for execution in the report. A complimentary copy of the full report is available here.

“In our opinion, this report validates the unique advantages of the Juniper AI-Driven Enterprise, including rich AIOps functionality and proactive self-driving automation for optimized user experiences,” said Jeff Aaron, VP of Enterprise Marketing at Juniper. “Furthermore, we believe that by recognizing Juniper (Mist) as a strong influencer and voice in the market with top scores for execution, to us, the report properly positions Juniper (Mist) as a true game changer in the business-critical wired/wireless industry.”

Juniper continues to see strong momentum in the wired/wireless access space, including 100% year-over-year growth in new wireless logos and 180% year-over-year growth in wireless bookings in Q3 2020. In addition, Juniper had a record Q3 2020 quarter for campus and branch switching revenue, which was up 19% year-over-year (compared to negative growth for most of the industry).

This is the latest in a series of noteworthy Gartner distinctions for the larger Juniper enterprise portfolio. In July 2020, Juniper was named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center and Cloud Networking for a third year in a row. Previously, Juniper was named a Visionary positioned furthest for completeness of vision in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location, released in January 2020.*

Additional Resources

*Recognized as Juniper Networks (Mist)

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook. 

CONTACT: Media Relations:
Leslie Ruble
Juniper Networks
408-936-2111
lruble@juniper.net

Juniper Networks Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Juniper Networks Named a Leader and Highest in Ability to Execute in Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure by Gartner New report follows a record quarter for the Juniper Mist wireless business, with triple digit growth and new customers now including four of the Fortune 10SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Alamanda College Selects AI-Driven Solutions by Juniper Networks to Power the Future of Learning
04.11.20
Juniper Networks Announces Date for Global Partner Summit and Bold Vision for 2021
27.10.20
Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
19.10.20
Juniper Networks Announces Intent to Acquire 128 Technology – Accelerating the Industry Transformation from Network-Centric SD-WANs to User-Centric AI-Driven WANs
14.10.20
Telefónica Spain Selects Juniper Networks to Secure 5G Network