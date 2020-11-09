DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Forecast/9 Month figures Nordex Group reintroduces guidance for 2020 with sales of around EUR 4.4 billion and 2 percent EBITDA margin and releases strategic target for 2022 of sales at around EUR 5 billion and 8 percent EBITDA margin 09.11.2020 / 18:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordex Group reintroduces guidance for 2020 with sales of around EUR 4.4 billion and 2 percent EBITDA margin and releases strategic target for 2022 of sales at around EUR 5 billion and 8 percent EBITDA margin



Guidance issued for the financial year 2020 with sales of around EUR 4.4 billion and EBITDA margin of 2 percent

Sale of European project development pipeline to RWE completed

Comprehensive company program to support operations and secure strategic target 2022

Favorable market environment expected

Hamburg, 9 November 2020. Nordex SE (ISIN DE000A0D6554) today presented new guidance for the current 2020 financial year as well as preliminary figures for the first three quarters of 2020. The third quarter was still significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Group is expecting a positive development starting 2021 and is aiming by way of a strategic target for sales of around EUR 5 billion and 8 percent EBITDA margin in 2022.

The Nordex Group generated consolidated sales of EUR 3.2 billion in the first nine months of 2020 (9M 2019: EUR 1.9 billion). This sales growth is mainly attributable to the significant increase in installation and production in the "Projects" segment. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 70.8 million (9M 2019: EUR 60.2 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 2.2 percent (9M 2019: 3.1 percent). The working capital ratio as a percentage of consolidated sales stood at minus 5.7 percent (9M 2019: minus 5.2 percent) at the end of the quarter.