 

DGAP-News Nordex Group reintroduces guidance for 2020 with sales of around EUR 4.4 billion and 2 percent EBITDA margin and releases strategic target for 2022 of sales at around EUR 5 billion and 8 percent EBITDA margin

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.11.2020, 18:27  |  80   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Forecast/9 Month figures
Nordex Group reintroduces guidance for 2020 with sales of around EUR 4.4 billion and 2 percent EBITDA margin and releases strategic target for 2022 of sales at around EUR 5 billion and 8 percent EBITDA margin

09.11.2020 / 18:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Nordex Group reintroduces guidance for 2020 with sales of around EUR 4.4 billion and 2 percent EBITDA margin and releases strategic target for 2022 of sales at around EUR 5 billion and 8 percent EBITDA margin
 

  • Guidance issued for the financial year 2020 with sales of around EUR 4.4 billion and EBITDA margin of 2 percent
  • Sale of European project development pipeline to RWE completed
  • Comprehensive company program to support operations and secure strategic target 2022
  • Favorable market environment expected
 

Hamburg, 9 November 2020. Nordex SE (ISIN DE000A0D6554) today presented new guidance for the current 2020 financial year as well as preliminary figures for the first three quarters of 2020. The third quarter was still significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Group is expecting a positive development starting 2021 and is aiming by way of a strategic target for sales of around EUR 5 billion and 8 percent EBITDA margin in 2022.

The Nordex Group generated consolidated sales of EUR 3.2 billion in the first nine months of 2020 (9M 2019: EUR 1.9 billion). This sales growth is mainly attributable to the significant increase in installation and production in the "Projects" segment. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 70.8 million (9M 2019: EUR 60.2 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 2.2 percent (9M 2019: 3.1 percent). The working capital ratio as a percentage of consolidated sales stood at minus 5.7 percent (9M 2019: minus 5.2 percent) at the end of the quarter.

Seite 1 von 4
Nordex Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Nordex Group reintroduces guidance for 2020 with sales of around EUR 4.4 billion and 2 percent EBITDA margin and releases strategic target for 2022 of sales at around EUR 5 billion and 8 percent EBITDA margin DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Forecast/9 Month figures Nordex Group reintroduces guidance for 2020 with sales of around EUR 4.4 billion and 2 percent EBITDA margin and releases strategic target for 2022 of sales at around EUR 5 billion and 8 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals beantragt 754 km² an zusätzlichen ...
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Konzern-Geschäftszahlen der ersten drei Quartale 2020
DGAP-News: Formycon und Bioeq geben Start der Phase-III-Studie mit FYB202, einem Biosimilar-Kandidat zu ...
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG Announces Management Changes
DGAP-News: FP with robust figures in the first nine months of 2020 despite corona pandemic
HYPOPORT SE: Neuer Geschäftsführer bei der E&P Pensionsmanagement GmbH
EQS Group AG: European Compliance & Ethics Conference: Alle Vorträge jetzt auch online abrufbar / Sichern Sie ...
artnet AG: Artnet und der Verband Chinesischer Auktionatoren veröffentlichen Global Chinese Art Auction ...
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: INFINEON REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER. OUTLOOK FOR THE NEW FISCAL YEAR ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:55 Uhr
Nordex rechnet 2020 mit deutlichem Umsatzplus - Höhere Ziele für 2022
18:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nordex Group nimmt ihre Prognose für 2020 mit Konzernumsatz von rund 4,4 Mrd. EUR bei EBITDA-Marge von 2 Prozent wieder auf und veröffentlicht strategisches Ziel eines Konzernumsatzes von rund 5 Mrd. EUR bei EBITDA-Marge von 8 Prozent für 2022 (deutsch)
18:27 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nordex Group nimmt ihre Prognose für 2020 mit Konzernumsatz von rund 4,4 Mrd. EUR bei EBITDA-Marge von 2 Prozent wieder auf und veröffentlicht strategisches Ziel eines Konzernumsatzes von rund 5 Mrd. EUR bei EBITDA-Marge von 8 Prozent für 2022
18:21 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Neue Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020; vorläufige Ergebnisse Q3/2020 und strategisches Ziel 2022 (deutsch)
18:21 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: ​​​​​​​Neue Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020; vorläufige Ergebnisse Q3/2020 und strategisches Ziel 2022
18:21 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: New guidance for financial year 2020, preliminary results Q3/2020 and strategic target 2022
17:51 Uhr
Tech-Market Report: Breite Kursrally, TecDAX aber unter Druck – Nordex (NDX1) und New Work (NWO) fest
16:04 Uhr
JEFFERIES belässt NORDEX AG auf 'Buy'
10:32 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: RWE, Nordex stark - Aussicht auf klimafreundlichere US-Politik
09:39 Uhr
Nordex: Starkes Kaufsignal dank Joe Biden - Tipp der Woche

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
77.269
Nordex buy ("First Berlin")