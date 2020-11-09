 

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index IMX Score Remains Nearly Flat in October

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020   

The Investor Movement Index (IMXSM) decreased slightly to 5.69 in October, down 0.35 percent from its September score of 5.71. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets.

TD Ameritrade October 2020 Investor Movement Index

The reading for the five-week period ending October 30, 2020, ranks “Middle” compared to historic averages.

“In October, we saw clients maintain almost exactly the levels of exposure they held in September,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. “While these scores remain among the highest of the year to date, they point to the continued impact of volatility on retail investors’ behavior as they remain net buyers of equities overall, maintaining but not wanting to expand exposure heading into an election. In the areas where they were willing to take risk, they did demonstrate a preference for Consumer Discretionary, Information Technology, and Energy stocks.”

Market volatility returned during the October period, with equity markets nearing all-time highs in the first two weeks of the period followed by a sell-off, with all three major U.S. indices ending lower as the period came to a close. In October, investors learned that retail sales increased during September for the fifth straight month as consumers spent heavily on vehicles, clothing, and sporting goods. Hopes of a second stimulus deal also helped push markets higher. The market rally stalled as U.S. unemployment claims rose to the highest level since the end of August, raising questions about the strength of the economic recovery. At the end of the period, COVID-19 cases began to increase worldwide with record numbers in the U.S., and numerous European counties announced additional restrictions pushing markets lower.

TD Ameritrade clients were once again net buyers of equities during the period. Some of the popular names bought during the period were:

  • Apple Inc. (AAPL)
  • AT&T Inc. (T)
  • Tesla Inc. (TSLA)
  • NIO Inc. (NIO)
  • DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Names net sold during the period included:

  • Moderna Inc. (MRNA)
  • Micron Inc. (MU)
  • Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)
  • MGM Resorts International (MGM)
  • Duke Energy Corp. (DUK)

About the IMX

