Arko/GPM and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II to Participate in SPACInsider-ICR Webinar on November 12th at 2pm ET

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Holdings Ltd., (“Arko”), whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments, LLC, (“GPM” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing leader in the U.S. convenience store industry, and who entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (“Haymaker”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced that the two companies will participate in a webinar hosted by SPACInsider and ICR on November 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Speakers in the webinar will include:

Arie Kotler, Chief Executive Officer of Arko and GPM

Don Bassell, Chief Financial Officer of GPM

Andy Heyer, President of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II



GPM, the seventh largest convenience store chain in the United States, has grown its store count from 320 stores in 2011 to almost 3,000 locations in 33 states as of October 2020, comprised of company-operated stores and additional sites to which it supplies fuel. The Company operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to Company stores as well as subwholesalers and bulk purchasers.

Empire Petroleum Partners, whose business GPM acquired in October 2020, was one of the largest and most diversified wholesale fuel distribution businesses in the U.S. This acquisition added 1,453 independently operated fueling stations to GPM’s existing fuel distribution network. The transaction also added 84 company-operated convenience stores and increased GPM’s footprint, expanding the Company’s reach into 10 new states of operation as well as the District of Columbia. For more information about the transaction, please visit www.haymakeracquisition.com.

About GPM and Arko:

