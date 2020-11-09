Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading French video game publisher, announced today that it has information enabling it to estimate that the fine to be imposed by the European Commission will not exceed €3 million.

For the record, Focus Home Interactive received a statement of objections dated 5 April 2019 from the European Commission1. The investigation was opened on 2 February 2017 2 into agreements between Valve Corporation, owner of the games’ distribution platform Steam, and five video game publishers, including Focus Home Interactive.