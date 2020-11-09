 

UBS Advisor Stephen W. Davis names to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 19:00  |  41   |   |   

UBS Wealth Management USA is proud to announce that Stephen W. Davis, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Westlake Village, California (CA) office, has been named to the 2020 Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. This is the third consecutive year that Stephen has been named to the list.

Stephen has over 27 years of experience in the industry and is the founder of The Davis Group, a team within the Wealth Management division of UBS. The team of five financial professionals provides holistic Wealth Management for individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, and retirees.

“This award underscores Stephen's commitment to deliver a best in class wealth management experience,” said Louis G. Skertich, Branch Manager of the UBS Westlake Village office. “His client advocacy and disciplined approach set him head and shoulders above the rest. We are proud of his achievements and grateful to have him in our office.”

Stephen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics with a major in Business Management. For the past 20 years, he has been committed to improving the lives of children in need and is currently on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Conejo Valley. Stephen is also on the Alumni Board of University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB) and generously contributes to his local schools. In his free time, Stephen enjoys spending time with his wife and three children, as well as being active in a variety of sports.

The Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State list is comprised of over 4,000 Advisors across the country. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative measures including, phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management
 As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Service Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

UBS Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UBS Advisor Stephen W. Davis names to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List UBS Wealth Management USA is proud to announce that Stephen W. Davis, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s Westlake Village, California (CA) office, has been named to the 2020 Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. This is the third …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
UBS Advisor Greg Mendoza Named to the Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors List
07.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 45/20
05.11.20
UBS declares coupon payments on 7 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
04.11.20
LINDE IM FOKUS: Sparkurs zahlt sich für Gasekonzern aus
03.11.20
UBS Announces Mandatory Redemption of Eleven Series A ETRACS ETNs and Suspends Further Sales of the Series A ETRACS ETNs
03.11.20
UBS Announces Mandatory Redemption of Two ETRACS ETNs and Suspends Further Sales of the ETRACS ETNs
29.10.20
UBS Advisor Roger Vierra Named to The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisors List
28.10.20
UBS Advisor Kalyn Maher Walker Named to Working Mother’s Top Wealth Advisor Moms List
27.10.20
Aktien Zürich Schluss: Pandemie- und Konjunktursorgen belasten SMI
27.10.20
UBS Advisor Jessica Guo Named to Working Mother Magazine's List of Top Wealth Advisor Moms

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.05.20
49
UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden