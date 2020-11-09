 

Northwell Health, Humana Renew Agreement

Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, announced a five-year agreement that will bring new products and services to the community to improve health care in the New York metropolitan area.

The agreement capitalizes on Northwell’s network and clinical quality, combined with Humana’s reputation as a national leader in Medicare Advantage, to bring innovation to the health care marketplace.

This innovative agreement allows Northwell and Humana to work collaboratively to offer a Northwell retiree product for 2021 and look forward to collaborating on products in the future. Northwell and Humana will build upon successful clinical initiatives such as expanding Northwell’s House Calls program, integrated with the health system’s leading edge clinical call center and community paramedic services.

“We’re continuing to work to transform health care delivery for our most vulnerable home bound seniors by bringing critical services to the patient’s home, while substantially reducing ER visits, admissions and costs,” said Michael Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health.

“We are thrilled to build upon our relationship and offer our Medicare Advantage members continued in-network access to Northwell Health’s high quality medical facilities and health care practitioners as well as to leverage Northwell’s state of the art House Calls program beginning January 1, 2021,” said Julie Mascari, Humana’s Northeast Region Medicare President. “As a leading Medicare Advantage carrier across the United States, we’re excited to continue working with Northwell to advance our mission to improve the health and well-being of the members we serve as well as bring innovative programs to New York.”

New Yorkers seeking more information about enrolling in Humana Medicare Advantage plans can visit www.Humana.com/Medicare or speak with one of Humana’s licensed sales agents by calling 1-800-213-5286 (TTY: 711) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, nearly 800 outpatient facilities and more than 14,200 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 72,000 employees – 17,000-plus nurses and 4,500 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Other providers are available in the Humana network. The provider may also contract with other Plans.

Y0040_NYHKZ5PEN _C

Disclaimer

