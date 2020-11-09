 

Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020, held in closed session & composition of the General Meeting’s Bureau

Paris, Amsterdam, November 9, 2020

Press release

Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020, held in closed session
Composition of the General Meeting’s Bureau

In the context of the Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020, which will be held in closed session at the registered office of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE and in accordance with the provisions of Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, the Management Board decided to appoint Mr. Philippe Collombel, member of the Supervisory Board, and Mr. Jean-Marie Tritant, President US and SMT member, as scrutineers.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Colin Dyer, will chair the General Meeting.

Mr. David Zeitoun, Group General Councel, will act as secretary of the General Meeting.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.
With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A- rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa1 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com

Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group


