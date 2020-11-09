 

DGAP-News ADLER Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. successfully places a EUR 400 million 6-year bond to refinance existing debt

ADLER Group S.A. successfully places a EUR 400 million 6-year bond to refinance existing debt

  • Single tranche due November 2026 with a coupon of 2.75%
  • New issue more than four times oversubscribed with more than 150 investors participating
  • Proceeds will be used to further extend debt maturity profile

Berlin, 09 November 2020 - ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER Group", formerly ADO Properties S.A.) today successfully placed EUR 400 million fixed rate senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") with a 6-year maturity and a 2.75% fixed coupon. The Notes were placed with institutional investors across Europe with the order book more than four times oversubscribed.

The proceeds of the issue of the Notes will be used to repay existing short-term indebtedness and hence further extends ADLER Group's average debt maturity.

The Notes are rated BB+ with S&P, driven by the strong recovery rating of the bonds and influenced by ADLER Group's valuable asset base.

The Notes have a denomination of EUR 100,000 each and will be listed on the Euro MTF of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. J.P. Morgan acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Barclays, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan acted as Joint Bookrunners.

