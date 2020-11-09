 

The Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Plc has resolved on a directed share issue without payment to the company’s key employees based on the share-based incentive plan

NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 November 2020 at 20:30

The Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Plc has resolved on a directed share issue without payment to the company’s key employees based on the share-based incentive plan

The Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Plc has on 9 November 2020 resolved on a directed share issue without payment to the key employees of the company in order to pay the reward for the first earning period of the long-term share-based incentive plan from 1 December 2018 to 31 December 2019. On 3 April 2020, NoHo Partners Plc announced that the company’s Board of Directors decided to postpone the payment of share rewards to the company’s key employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the general economic uncertainty it causes.

The share issue resolution is based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 16 June 2020. The stock exchange release concerning the long-term share-based incentive plan for the key employees has been published on 30 November 2018.

A total of 68 597 new shares were issued without payment in the share issue to 9 key employees participating in the share-based incentive plan. As a result of the share issue the total number of shares in NoHo Partners Plc will be 19 222 270.

The new shares will be registered with the Trade Register on or about 12 November 2020. The new shares are intended to be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as soon as possible after the registration of the new shares.

NoHo Partners Plc

The Board of Directors

Additional information:                                                                                            
Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 011 1989
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media outlets
www.noho.fi                                                                                                           

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. Well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi/en
NoHo Partners consumer website: www.ravintola.fi/en


