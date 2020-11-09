 

Heritage Southeast Bank Hires Karen Allen as Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing

Heritage Southeast Bank announced today that it has hired Karen Allen as Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing. She will be responsible for planning, developing, implementing, and measuring the company’s marketing strategy and will partner with bank divisions to drive their marketing goals. Her responsibilities will include product marketing, communications, and advertising. She will be based at the company’s corporate office in McDonough, GA.

Allen has served in various marketing roles at several financial institutions. She led a large cross-functional team in developing and executing a multi-channel campaign to create a lift in branch traffic and provided strategic thought leadership to execute a key product launch. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing from Wingate University.

“We are excited to welcome Karen to our team at Heritage Southeast Bank,” said Kathy Zovlonsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer of Heritage Southeast Bank. “She is an accomplished team leader with a thorough knowledge of marketing strategies and practices and will lead our marketing team as we execute our growth strategy.”

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc., and Heritage Southeast Bank:

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCQX: HSBI) serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.5 billion in assets, the bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 24 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website.

While the branches of each of the three combined legacy institutions operate under their respective legacy names, all such branches are branches of the same single insured depository institution, Heritage Southeast Bank, and a customer’s deposits in branches operating under different trade names will be commonly insured and subject to the same FDIC insurance limits.

