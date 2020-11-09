 

NoHo Partners Plc’s Financial Reporting in 2021

NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 November 2020 at 20:35

NoHo Partners Plc’s Financial Reporting in 2021

NoHo Partners Plc will publish the 2020 financial statements bulletin on Thursday 18/02/2021 approximately at 8:15am.

NoHo Partners Plc’s 2020 financial statements and annual report will be published during week 11.

The financial reports for 2021 will be published as follows:

Interim report for January-March on Tuesday 11/05/2021 approximately at 8:15am
Half-year report for January-June on Tuesday 10/08/2021 approximately at 8:15am
Interim report for January-September on Tuesday 9/11/2021 approximately at 8:15am

NoHo Partners Plc's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 21/04/2021. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting separately at a later date.

NoHo Partners observes a silent period of 3 weeks before the publication of financial results.

The financial reports will be published in Finnish and English.

Additional information:
Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 011 1989
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. Well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi/en
NoHo Partners consumer website: www.ravintola.fi/en


