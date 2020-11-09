Abraxas Petroleum Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Standards

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (“Abraxas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AXAS) today announced that on November 2, 2020 it received a confirmation letter from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires a minimum average closing price of $1.00 per share over a period of 10 consecutive trading days. The letter also confirms that Nasdaq is closing the non-compliance matter.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is a San Antonio based crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations across the Rocky Mountain and Permian Basin regions of the United States.