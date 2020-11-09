Comcast Launches Simple and Affordable Home Security Offering to Prevent Package Theft

Comcast today announced a new Xfinity Home offering called Self Protection designed for consumers who want features like high-quality security cameras with continuous video recording, but who may not need a professionally installed and monitored whole-home security system. Self Protection is available to all Xfinity Internet customers with an xFi Gateway and is powered by xFi and Xfinity Home cameras, along with 24/7 continuous video recording for seven days for $10/month and no term contract required.

Xfinity’s new Self Protection service gives customers a way to protect themselves with 24/7 video recording cameras for $10/month. (Photo: Business Wire)

“A growing number of consumers are seeking easy to install home monitoring solutions to keep an eye on their packages, pets, loved ones, or simply the front door,” said Kelly Barlow, Senior Vice President, Connectivity and Home, Comcast. “Our new Self Protection service is built for these customers who want peace of mind knowing they can keep an eye on the things that are important to them with a service that is built using an award-winning product like Xfinity Home. Just like we did with Xfinity Flex, we want to provide our customers with our leading products in a way that they want to consume them – over the Internet and at an affordable price.”

According to Deliotte, 73 percent of shoppers plan to have items delivered this holiday season, opening up new opportunities for porch pirates to snag a package from the front stoop. Self Protection provides consumers with a new, simple solution for package theft, as they can keep an eye on the front door 24/7 for the safety of their packages, and more. It includes seven days of uninterrupted video — not just clips like most comparable services in the market – with key moments highlighted in the app or on the TV screen. Additionally, the service sends alerts to your mobile phone when cameras detect people or activity. Since it records continuously, customers also have the ability to easily search footage by people or vehicle activity to ensure they never miss those critical moments.