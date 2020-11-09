 

Comcast Launches Simple and Affordable Home Security Offering to Prevent Package Theft

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 20:00  |  99   |   |   

Comcast today announced a new Xfinity Home offering called Self Protection designed for consumers who want features like high-quality security cameras with continuous video recording, but who may not need a professionally installed and monitored whole-home security system. Self Protection is available to all Xfinity Internet customers with an xFi Gateway and is powered by xFi and Xfinity Home cameras, along with 24/7 continuous video recording for seven days for $10/month and no term contract required.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005961/en/

Xfinity’s new Self Protection service gives customers a way to protect themselves with 24/7 video recording cameras for $10/month. (Photo: Business Wire)

Xfinity’s new Self Protection service gives customers a way to protect themselves with 24/7 video recording cameras for $10/month. (Photo: Business Wire)

“A growing number of consumers are seeking easy to install home monitoring solutions to keep an eye on their packages, pets, loved ones, or simply the front door,” said Kelly Barlow, Senior Vice President, Connectivity and Home, Comcast. “Our new Self Protection service is built for these customers who want peace of mind knowing they can keep an eye on the things that are important to them with a service that is built using an award-winning product like Xfinity Home. Just like we did with Xfinity Flex, we want to provide our customers with our leading products in a way that they want to consume them – over the Internet and at an affordable price.”

According to Deliotte, 73 percent of shoppers plan to have items delivered this holiday season, opening up new opportunities for porch pirates to snag a package from the front stoop. Self Protection provides consumers with a new, simple solution for package theft, as they can keep an eye on the front door 24/7 for the safety of their packages, and more. It includes seven days of uninterrupted video — not just clips like most comparable services in the market – with key moments highlighted in the app or on the TV screen. Additionally, the service sends alerts to your mobile phone when cameras detect people or activity. Since it records continuously, customers also have the ability to easily search footage by people or vehicle activity to ensure they never miss those critical moments.

Seite 1 von 3
Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comcast Launches Simple and Affordable Home Security Offering to Prevent Package Theft Comcast today announced a new Xfinity Home offering called Self Protection designed for consumers who want features like high-quality security cameras with continuous video recording, but who may not need a professionally installed and monitored …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.11.20
Presse: 14 Bundesligisten wollen inoffiziell über Zukunft beraten
06.11.20
Bubba Wallace Named 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year
04.11.20
Roku gewinnt während die Streamer miteinander konkurrieren
02.11.20
Disney und Netflix zielen auf, naja, Disney
29.10.20
Comcast Expands Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Program Connecting Low-income Students to Internet at Home
29.10.20
Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend
29.10.20
Comcast Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
26.10.20
'Bild': DFL-Chef Seifert hört 2022 auf
19.10.20
New Comcast Business Solution Powered by Aruba Brings Secure, Enterprise-grade Office Connectivity from Home
15.10.20
New Video Marketplace Report from FreeWheel Shows Ad Views in 1H2020 Grew Over 32%  Compared to the Same Time Last Year