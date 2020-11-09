 

Charles Schwab Honors 2020 Local Heroes for Their Work With Veterans, Mental Illness and Financial Literacy

Continuing its long-standing culture of service and commitment to community, Charles Schwab honored three individuals who have dedicated their lives to helping others achieve a brighter future. Schwab created the Local Heroes program to celebrate individuals who educate, advocate for, and lift up those in need and help build stronger communities.

Schwab is proud to honor the 2020 Local Heroes:

  • Rob Bingham – US Army, Active Duty and Founder, Colorado Veterans Project
     Rob is a combat veteran who currently serves as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army and founded a nonprofit that provides services to people transitioning from active military duty to civilian life.
  • Karen Ranus – Executive Director, National Alliance on Mental Illness (Central Texas)
     Karen is a mom who became an advocate and leader for individuals affected by mental illness after her dream of the perfect family life was shattered by her own daughter’s mental illness.
  • Elena Zee – President and CEO, Arizona Council on Economic Education
     Elena immigrated to the United States from China during the Cultural Revolution and later dedicated her career to establishing financial education in schools.

“I am so inspired by our Local Heroes, individuals who define their lives by what they do for others,” said Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, president of Charles Schwab Foundation. “Their dedication to helping people reach their full potential and providing critical civic services enriches all of society. Our communities are stronger and more resilient because of people like Rob, Karen and Elena.”

Nominated by Schwab employees, Local Hero recipients are honored with a grant of $25,000 to their nonprofit organization, providing support for some of the most vulnerable members of their communities. Schwab also provides support through virtual volunteering and pro bono work, while also helping raise awareness of our Local Heroes and the causes they support.

Schwab will host a virtual event November 10 at 10 a.m. PST with the 2020 Local Heroes. Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz will lead a discussion about the need for continued community and nonprofit support during the pandemic and how nonprofits have adjusted their operations while continuing to engage with their constituents.

The event is open to the public. Register to attend and submit a question.

Local Heroes is part of CommUNITY 2020, Schwab’s new virtual volunteering and giving program. CommUNITY 2020 also included the Pro Bono Challenge, “flash consulting” events that paired local nonprofits with employees to apply their professional skills to help participating organizations solve critical challenges. This year’s virtual event engaged more than 370 employee volunteers in more than 67 skills-based projects in Austin, Texas; Chicago; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Denver; Indianapolis; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix; Richfield, Ohio; San Antonio; San Francisco Bay Area; Tampa, Florida; and Westlake, Texas.

