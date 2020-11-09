 

IZEA Awarded Significant Military Contract

Orlando, Florida, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has secured a mid six-figure contract with a branch of the U.S. military. The contract represents the largest award IZEA has received from a federal agency to date, following a string of successful influencer marketing campaigns for a variety of state and local government agencies.

Earlier this year IZEA was awarded a campaign by the Commonwealth of Kentucky to drive awareness and education about the benefits of wearing a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19. IZEA utilized influencers to combat common misperceptions about masks as well as address and overcome the ideological positions put forth by those who oppose wearing masks, an ongoing challenge for states across the country.

“We are excited to see our federal government more aggressively investing in influencer marketing. It is a clear sign that influencer marketing is now mainstream and a key component of any marketing strategy,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “Our team is proud to support efforts to raise awareness for the military and we look forward to launching this initiative to educate and inform the public.”

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; uncertainty relating to the effects of COVID-19, our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law. 


CONTACT: Martin Smith
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Phone: 407-674-6911
Email: ir@izea.com



