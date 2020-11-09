 

Rackspace Technology Announces Cloud and Innovation Thought Leadership Strategy Series Virtual Roundtable with AWS and International Air Transport Association

globenewswire
09.11.2020   

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, will co-sponsor the Cloud — The Enabler of Innovation virtual event with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and International Air Transport Association on November 12 at 10:00 am CT. This webinar is part of the company’s Solve Thought Leadership Strategy Series.

Tolga Tarhan, CTO at Rackspace Technology, will deliver a keynote on how the cloud is necessary to maximizing the potential of forward-thinking techniques like DevOps and cloud native, as well as innovations in serverless and containers. As more customers look to these game-changing approaches in order to innovate, the role of cloud technologies and partners will become an essential factor to success.

“As technology continues to shift at a rapid pace, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for customers to keep pace with the competition,” said Tarhan. “To differentiate, organizations need to innovate by taking advantage of the full capabilities of the cloud. Companies on the frontlines of cloud technologies will be better-positioned to break through the noise and better poised for long-term growth.”

Following the keynote, Tarhan will be joined by panelists from AWS, International Air Transport Association and Rackspace Technology to discuss timely issues like the common misconceptions around cloud native, Agile methodologies, the role of people and processes in cloud innovation, and the future of serverless vs. container solutions.

“Now more than ever, organizations are turning to cloud native to help them innovate,” said Cheryl Hung, VP of Ecosystem at Cloud Native Computing Foundation and moderator of this event. “But with so many common misconceptions about the approach, its adoption can be difficult to implement. This is why it’s become so critical for businesses to have a deep understanding of cloud innovation and its benefits.”

Cloud — The Enabler of Innovation virtual roundtable will include a 10-minute keynote speech and 30-minute panel discussion with industry experts:

Keynote:

  • Guest Speaker: Tolga Tarhan, CTO, Rackspace Technology

Moderator:

  • Cheryl Hung, VP of Ecosystem, Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Panelists:

  • Pascal Buchner, Director ITS & CIO at International Air Transport Association
  • Rory Richardson, Head of Serverless GTM, Amazon Web Services, Inc.
  • Taylor Bird, VP, AWS Solutions and Partnerships, Rackspace Technology

To register for Cloud — The Enabler of Innovation, please visit: https://www.rackspace.com/solve/solve-strategy-series

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com 


