Brunswick Exploration Announces Management Changes

Mr. Charles currently works for Osisko Metals Inc., a zinc development company, and worked previously worked for Integra Gold Inc., a gold development company. Mr. Charles also worked as a mining analyst for IAS Capital Markets and Laurentian Bank Securities covering the junior and small-cap producer mining market. Mr. Charles is a graduate of McGill University in Earth and Planetary Sciences. It is expected that he will continue in his role as Vice President Corporate Development at Osisko Metals Inc. during a transition period of approximately six months.

MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“ BRW ” or the “ Co mpany ”) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Robert Wares, currently Chairman, as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Killian Charles as President of the Company.

Robert Wares, Chairman and CEO, commented: “On behalf of Brunswick, I am pleased to welcome Killian as President of the Corporation, his expertise will be invaluable as we develop Brunswick Exploration as a leading explorer of base and precious metals in Eastern Canada.”

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “I am very excited to join Brunswick Exploration as the Company completes its transition to an Eastern Canada-focused exploration company. We have been building a highly prospective portfolio of projects over the last six months at BRW including the recently announced Fundy Gold project, an option on Osisko Metals’ BMC project, both in New Brunswick and the base metal Waconichi project in Quebec. We strongly believe that reserve depletion in all metallic commodities is a key theme for the next decade and we are positioning BRW to take full advantage of the emerging opportunities.”

In addition, the Corporation granted 300,000 options (“Options”) to purchase common shares (“Common Shares”) of the Corporation, to the newly appointed President, at an exercise price of $0.195 per Common Share. The Options will vest in equal quarters on each anniversary of this grant in the first four years and are exercisable at any time following vesting for a five-year term.

As of today, a total of 3,900,000 Options have been granted pursuant to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, representing 3.3% of issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company, formerly Komet Resources Inc., is part of the Osisko Group of companies and is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. It has put its former African assets for sale and is now focused on exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Eastern Canada. Current projects include gold-polymetallic vein systems in southern New Brunswick (Fundy Gold Project) and base metals VMS in the Bathurst Mining Camp in northern New Brunswick and in the Chibougamau region of Quebec (Waconichi).