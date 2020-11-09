 

Brunswick Exploration Announces Management Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 20:07  |  86   |   |   

MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Robert Wares, currently Chairman, as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Killian Charles as President of the Company.

Mr. Charles currently works for Osisko Metals Inc., a zinc development company, and worked previously worked for Integra Gold Inc., a gold development company. Mr. Charles also worked as a mining analyst for IAS Capital Markets and Laurentian Bank Securities covering the junior and small-cap producer mining market. Mr. Charles is a graduate of McGill University in Earth and Planetary Sciences. It is expected that he will continue in his role as Vice President Corporate Development at Osisko Metals Inc. during a transition period of approximately six months.

Robert Wares, Chairman and CEO, commented: “On behalf of Brunswick, I am pleased to welcome Killian as President of the Corporation, his expertise will be invaluable as we develop Brunswick Exploration as a leading explorer of base and precious metals in Eastern Canada.”

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “I am very excited to join Brunswick Exploration as the Company completes its transition to an Eastern Canada-focused exploration company. We have been building a highly prospective portfolio of projects over the last six months at BRW including the recently announced Fundy Gold project, an option on Osisko Metals’ BMC project, both in New Brunswick and the base metal Waconichi project in Quebec. We strongly believe that reserve depletion in all metallic commodities is a key theme for the next decade and we are positioning BRW to take full advantage of the emerging opportunities.”

In addition, the Corporation granted 300,000 options (“Options”) to purchase common shares (“Common Shares”) of the Corporation, to the newly appointed President, at an exercise price of $0.195 per Common Share. The Options will vest in equal quarters on each anniversary of this grant in the first four years and are exercisable at any time following vesting for a five-year term.

As of today, a total of 3,900,000 Options have been granted pursuant to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, representing 3.3% of issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company, formerly Komet Resources Inc., is part of the Osisko Group of companies and is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. It has put its former African assets for sale and is now focused on exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Eastern Canada. Current projects include gold-polymetallic vein systems in southern New Brunswick (Fundy Gold Project) and base metals VMS in the Bathurst Mining Camp in northern New Brunswick and in the Chibougamau region of Quebec (Waconichi).

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brunswick Exploration Announces Management Changes MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Robert Wares, currently Chairman, as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:13 Uhr
Biontech, Bayer, SAP, Delivery, Zoom – und jetzt?
18:53 Uhr
Marktgeflüster: Seid vorsichtig, was ihr euch wünscht!
17:45 Uhr
Tagesausblick für 10.11.: DAX steigt über 13.000 Punkte. Apple und Airlines im Fokus!
17:41 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Goldpreis bricht ein - Hoffnungen auf Corona-Impfstoff
17:22 Uhr
CPS Energy und VIA kündigen Partnerschaft für erneuerbares Erdgas an
15:44 Uhr
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Announces Distribution Declaration and Adviser Voluntary Fee Waiver
15:28 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Nicola Mining identifiziert kilometerlange Parallelstruktur auf Treasure Mountain
14:32 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Kirkland Lake Gold steigert Cashflow und Gewinn deutlich
14:27 Uhr
Goldpreis sinkt nach Meldungen zu Corona-Impfstoff
14:18 Uhr
Es fehlt der Mut sich unbeliebt zu machen! (Corona, Politik, Wirtschaft)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:10 Uhr
65.853
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
20:13 Uhr
10
Gold explodiert, weil Trump verliert?
06.11.20
5
GOLD: Tanz auf der Rasierklinge!
05.11.20
506
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
01.11.20
2
Gold-Preis: Zentralbanken verkaufen! Akute Gefahr?