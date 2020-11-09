 

DGAP-DD Zalando SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.11.2020, 20:23  |  63   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.11.2020 / 20:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: James Marvin
Last name(s): Freeman

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
90.7600 EUR 7079.28 EUR
90.7400 EUR 7168.46 EUR
90.7400 EUR 7077.72 EUR
90.7200 EUR 10523.52 EUR
90.7000 EUR 2448.90 EUR
90.6800 EUR 14146.08 EUR
90.7200 EUR 6441.12 EUR
90.8200 EUR 8718.72 EUR
90.7000 EUR 6983.90 EUR
90.7000 EUR 181.40 EUR
90.6800 EUR 1904.28 EUR
90.6600 EUR 181.32 EUR
90.6800 EUR 10700.24 EUR
90.6800 EUR 3899.24 EUR
90.7000 EUR 7165.30 EUR
90.7400 EUR 15698.02 EUR
90.7400 EUR 6986.98 EUR
90.7200 EUR 5896.80 EUR
90.6800 EUR 3627.20 EUR
90.6800 EUR 14962.20 EUR
90.7000 EUR 7074.60 EUR
90.6800 EUR 8251.88 EUR
90.6400 EUR 13867.92 EUR
90.5800 EUR 4529.00 EUR
90.5400 EUR 2625.66 EUR
90.5000 EUR 7602.00 EUR
90.3800 EUR 9851.42 EUR
90.2800 EUR 5416.80 EUR
90.2600 EUR 5144.82 EUR
90.2600 EUR 4061.70 EUR
90.3200 EUR 8399.76 EUR
90.3200 EUR 2528.96 EUR
90.3200 EUR 13367.36 EUR
90.3400 EUR 15899.84 EUR
Seite 1 von 2
Zalando Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Börsengang Zalando

Diskussion: w:o Corona Depot: Zoom + 199 %, Shop Apotheke + 147 %, Zalando + 106 %: Bislang beste Aktien im w:o-
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Zalando SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 09.11.2020 / 20:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG Announces Management Changes
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals beantragt 754 km² an zusätzlichen ...
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Konzern-Geschäftszahlen der ersten drei Quartale 2020
DGAP-News: Formycon und Bioeq geben Start der Phase-III-Studie mit FYB202, einem Biosimilar-Kandidat zu ...
DGAP-News: FP with robust figures in the first nine months of 2020 despite corona pandemic
HYPOPORT SE: Neuer Geschäftsführer bei der E&P Pensionsmanagement GmbH
EQS Group AG: European Compliance & Ethics Conference: Alle Vorträge jetzt auch online abrufbar / Sichern Sie ...
DGAP-News: FP mit robusten Zahlen in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 trotz Corona-Pandemie
artnet AG: Artnet und der Verband Chinesischer Auktionatoren veröffentlichen Global Chinese Art Auction ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:30 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE english
20:30 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
20:23 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
20:12 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE english
20:12 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
19:53 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE english
19:53 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
19:47 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE english
19:47 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
18:12 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Impfstoff-Euphorie katapultiert Dax nach oben

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:51 Uhr
1.121
Börsengang Zalando
06.11.20
3
w:o Corona Depot: Zoom + 199 %, Shop Apotheke + 147 %, Zalando + 106 %: Bislang beste Aktien im w:o-
06.10.20
2
Zalando: Boom setzt sich fort – Neue Prognose nicht ausgeschlossen