Barfresh to Host Business Update Call on November 16, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, announced that it will host a business update call on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (877) 407-4018 in North America, and international listeners can dial (201) 689-8471. Participants from the Company will be Riccardo Delle Coste, CEO, Joseph Cugine, President, and Raffi Loussararian, Vice President of Finance.



A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Monday, November 30, 2020. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 13712059.