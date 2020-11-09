 

First Citizens Bank Completes Operational Conversion of Gwinnett Community Bank Division

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 21:00  |  24   |   |   

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens Bank announced that its Gwinnett Community Bank division based in Duluth, Ga., has completed its conversion to First Citizens’ operations and systems. This conversion aligns customer accounts to First Citizens products and services and puts both banks on the same operational and technical systems.

“We’re pleased to officially welcome Gwinnett Community Bank customers to First Citizens, and our associates are ready and prepared to provide them with outstanding service,” said Frank B. Holding Jr., chairman and CEO of First Citizens Bank. “We look forward to deepening our relationships with new and current clients and continuing to grow in Georgia.”

Effective today (Nov. 9), three former Gwinnett Community division branches in Georgia now carry the First Citizens Bank name. Those locations are 2775 Buford Highway, Duluth; 3893 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, Suwanee; and 2715 Hamilton Mill Road, Buford. Signs at these former Gwinnett Community division offices were changed to First Citizens Bank.

Gwinnett customers now have access to the wide selection of First Citizens products and services. In addition, they can bank at any First Citizens location throughout the bank’s 19-state branch network, through First Citizens Digital Banking (online and mobile), by ATM and by telephone. Information detailing the conversion and transition to First Citizens was mailed to Gwinnett customers in October. First Citizens has provided banking services in Georgia for 23 years.

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with more than 500 offices in 19 states. First Citizens Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which had $48.67 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2020. For more information, call toll free 1.888.FC DIRECT (1.888.323.4732) or visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First.

Contact: Barbara Thompson
First Citizens Bank
919.716.2716



First Citizens Bancshares Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Citizens Bank Completes Operational Conversion of Gwinnett Community Bank Division RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First Citizens Bank announced that its Gwinnett Community Bank division based in Duluth, Ga., has completed its conversion to First Citizens’ operations and systems. This conversion aligns customer …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends
16.10.20
First Citizens BancShares Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2020
16.10.20
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. and CIT Group Inc. Announce Transformational Partnership to Create a Top-Performing Commercial Bank
12.10.20
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Earnings Call