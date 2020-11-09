Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North

Grace has a portfolio of high-value, specialty businesses and while end markets have been significantly impacted by the pandemic, the fundamentals of its businesses remain strong and demand trends continue to improve. As the Company has communicated, most recently on its third quarter 2020 earnings call, Grace has often pursued opportunities to maximize shareholder value.

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) today confirmed that it has received a proposal from 40 North Management LLC (“40 North”), one of its shareholders, to acquire all outstanding common shares of the Company for $60 per share in cash, subject to certain conditions.

Consistent with its commitment to all shareholders, Grace’s Board, working with management and its financial advisers, is carefully evaluating and thoroughly discussing its value creation opportunities. At the same time, Grace is focused on executing its long-term strategy and advancing its key investments to accelerate profitable growth, improve its competitive advantages and strengthen its portfolio.

Given the Company’s strong prospects and its ongoing review of the alternative opportunities available, Grace’s Board of Directors unanimously believes that 40 North’s $60 per share proposal significantly undervalues the Company and is not a basis for further discussion.

The Grace Board remains open to all opportunities to maximize value for shareholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Moelis & Company LLC are serving as financial advisors and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel to Grace.

