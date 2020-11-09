ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in Virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its management will participate in the virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference. The company’s virtual presentation will be available on November 18 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

The presentation will be webcast and will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com or through the conference website, www.IDEASconferences.com. It will be archived on both websites for 90 days following the event.