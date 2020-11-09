 

Freddie Mac Prices $767 million Multifamily K-Deal, K-1518

09.11.2020, 21:26   

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The company expects to issue approximately $767 million in K Certificates (K-1518 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about November 17, 2020.

K-1518 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-1 $138.039 8.86 S + 46 1.19200%   1.18556%   $99.9985
A-2 $629.888 14.67 S + 60 1.86000%   1.62704%   $102.9872
X1 $767.927 13.41 T + 285 0.87421%   3.85611%   $9.0431
X3 $62.265 14.69 T + 490 2.91413%   5.97678%   $28.7645

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: PNC Capital Markets LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • Co-Managers: Brean Capital, LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Stern Brothers & Co. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Related Links

The K-1518 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K1518 Mortgage Trust (K-1518 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-1518 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class C and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-1518 Certificates.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

