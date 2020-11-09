Freddie Mac Prices $767 million Multifamily K-Deal, K-1518
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The
company expects to issue approximately $767 million in K Certificates (K-1518 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about November 17, 2020.
K-1518 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$138.039
|8.86
|S + 46
|1.19200%
|1.18556%
|$99.9985
|A-2
|$629.888
|14.67
|S + 60
|1.86000%
|1.62704%
|$102.9872
|X1
|$767.927
|13.41
|T + 285
|0.87421%
|3.85611%
|$9.0431
|X3
|$62.265
|14.69
|T + 490
|2.91413%
|5.97678%
|$28.7645
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: PNC Capital Markets LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
- Co-Managers: Brean Capital, LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Stern Brothers & Co. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
Related Links
- The K-1518 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/0k1518oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
-
Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor
Reporting Packages
The K-1518 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K1518 Mortgage Trust (K-1518 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-1518 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class C and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-1518 Certificates.
Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.
