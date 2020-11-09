 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.11.2020 / 21:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marc Michael
Last name(s): Fischer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
155.00 EUR 3100000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
155.0000 EUR 3100000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.11.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
