Spark and Cannon Completes Rebrand to VIQ Solutions with Launch of New Website

Spark and Cannon, Australia’s leading recording and transcript provider, has been an integral part of the VIQ Solutions family for nearly 17 years, but has not formally carried the VIQ Solutions brand. With the rebrand, Spark and Cannon will become VIQ Solutions. The rebrand includes a new website, logo, graphics, communications, and correspondence. The revamped website offers quick and intuitive access to essential information to better reflect the VIQ Solutions services and solutions, and how these solutions and services help clients succeed.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTCQX Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, artificial intelligence (AI), driven, digital voice and video capture technology and services, announced today its subsidiary, Spark and Cannon of Australia, will rebrand to VIQ Solutions. The change is effective immediately and includes a new website and related branding throughout the business.

With a team of over 200 transcriptionists, sophisticated technology, and operations in every capital city in Australia, VIQ Solutions clients have access to precise transcription services performed with professionalism and confidentiality. VIQ offers secure and high-quality recording and transcription and or stenography services for press conferences, court proceedings, arbitrations, interviews, and legal proceedings. With longstanding relationships and contracts with the government, the company has the expertise to surpass client needs.

“Spark and Cannon has been a longstanding part of our VIQ family, and we are so excited to officially bring them into the VIQ brand, adding to the collective strength of their amazing organization,” said Sebastian Paré, Chief Information Officer, VIQ Solutions. “It’s the right time for both companies to come together to offer the best of both cultures to the critical APAC customer base.”

As a global expert in ultra-secure digital evidence capture and transcript workflow management solutions, 75% of the Criminal Justice agencies in Australia rely on VIQ Solutions for technology platforms and service. VIQ Solutions’ blended approach creates a harmonious result of high quality, high efficiency, and highly secure transcription services and solutions.

“I am pleased to have been an integral part of the VIQ Solutions family for the past 16 years," said Matt Fowler, Asia Pacific Managing Director, VIQ Solutions, Australia. “It seems like now is the right time for us to become one, and Step Into VIQ. Clients need not worry, as we will provide the same seamless service, under the same legal entity, with the same staff they have come to trust. Our goal remains the same: to deliver efficiencies in cost, time, and personnel by providing you with secure, precise and reliable recording and transcription services.”