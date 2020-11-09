 

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Christy Shafer as Chief Commercial Officer

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that Christy Shafer has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer, reporting to Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus.

“As we continue to build our senior team with formidable leaders, we believe Christy is the right person to drive our commercial strategy, and to prepare the company for its potential first launch of ganaxolone in the area of CDKL5 deficiency disorder,” said Scott Braunstein M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus. “With her combined rare disease and hospital directed expertise, Christy will provide pivotal leadership in steering our commercial strategy and execution.”

Ms. Shafer has spent almost 20 years in the biotech, pharma, and medical device spaces, with her most recent position being Business Director of Neurology at Alexion Pharmaceuticals. There, she led teams through transformational growth in first-in-class neurology product launches, which catalyzed significant growth for the organization.

“Marinus’ thoughtful focus on scientifically driven development for ganaxolone in key indications of patient need, along with strong positive results in its clinical trial in CDD, are truly exciting opportunities. This foundation, along with the pipeline of upcoming clinical trial readouts in PCDH19-related epilepsy, tuberous sclerosis complex, and status epilepticus, positions Marinus in the rare and orphan seizure disorder market,” said Ms. Shafer. “I look forward to working closely with the rest of the Marinus team to maximize ganaxolone’s commercial potential with the goal of improving the lives of patients and families who may benefit from this important drug candidate.”

Prior to her tenure at Alexion, Ms. Shafer held positions of increasing responsibility at Pacira BioSciences, where she was responsible for multimillion-dollar sales forecasts, operational budgets, and leading highly functioning regional business leaders and their teams. Ms. Shafer has also held the roles of Regional Sales Director for Sanofi Biosurgery and Regional Vice President at I-Flow Corporation. She earned her Post-Baccalaureate degree in Immunology and Pharmacology and her Bachelor of Life Science in Cell/Molecular Biology and Genetics from the University of Maryland, College Park.

