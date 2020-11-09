Insulet to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System, today announced that management will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The Canaccord Genuity 2020 MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. (Eastern Time)

The Piper Sandler 32 nd Annual Healthcare Conference – the presentation will be available for viewing on Monday, November 23, 2020

The Nasdaq 43rd Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

To listen to live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit http://investors.insulet.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the events.