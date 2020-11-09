 

BT and RingCentral Extend Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Cloud-Based Business Communications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 22:02  |  27   |   |   

BT, the UK’s leading telecommunications and network provider, and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced an expanded partnership to accelerate the adoption of cloud-based communications and support the digital transformation of businesses across the UK. Cloud Work provided by RingCentral will be a lead Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) offering for BT with small, medium and large sized UK enterprises, as well as public sector customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005871/en/

Combining the best of BT’s network leadership and resources with RingCentral’s industry-leading technology, Cloud Work provided by RingCentral, brings reliable, trusted and secure cloud-based communications to organizations across the UK. With integrated voice, video, and team messaging capabilities, the solution provides a seamless communications experience for distributed workforces to collaborate effectively and be productive from anywhere, anytime.

“As businesses continue to navigate through the complexities of Covid-19, our extended partnership with RingCentral reinforces a commitment and shared vision of bringing innovative communications solutions to our customers so they can thrive now, and put the right building blocks in place for a successful post-pandemic workplace,” said Ashish Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, BT’s Enterprise Unit. “Every organization is adopting new remote and digital ways of working, with varying degrees of complexity. By collaborating with partners like RingCentral, we’re focused on removing this complexity for our customers to enable a successful digital transformation journey.”

Key benefits of Cloud Work provided by RingCentral include:

  • Improved flexibility and productivity as workers can connect anytime and from anywhere with a single, integrated team messaging, video and phone solution
  • Single business identity enabling enterprises to manage multiple office locations, create an auto receptionist, route calls, and manage directory listings
  • Seamless integration with all critical business applications and cloud services empowering the workforce to use the cloud and collaborate like never before
  • Access to a professional services support team of industry experts to assist with initial planning, strategic consultations, comprehensive implementation or integration designs, and provide ongoing support and system training.

“Today people need to work and collaborate productively from everywhere, and that’s what we focus on enabling at RingCentral,” said Anand Eswaran, President and Chief Operating Officer, RingCentral. “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with BT to make our solution available to a broader set of BT’s customers and deliver additional productivity, quality, and cloud economies of scale through tighter integration with BT’s leading fixed and wireless network.”

Seite 1 von 2
RingCentral Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BT and RingCentral Extend Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Cloud-Based Business Communications BT, the UK’s leading telecommunications and network provider, and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced an expanded partnership to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved ...
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:04 Uhr
RingCentral Appoints Mignon Clyburn to Its Board of Directors
22:03 Uhr
RingCentral Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
29.10.20
RingCentral Now Available in the AWS Activate Console
28.10.20
RingCentral Drives Rapid Video Meetings Innovation; Adds 70+ New Features to RingCentral Video for Secure and Reliable Business Communications
20.10.20
RingCentral Announces Fully Integrated High-Volume SMS Services for Rapid Business Communications
19.10.20
RingCentral Hosts Business Communications Developer Virtual Conference
14.10.20
RingCentral Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
13.10.20
RingCentral Video Receives W3 Gold Award
13.10.20
RingCentral Announces Expansion of RingCentral Global Office Across Six Continents with Unified Team Messaging, Video Meetings, and Cloud Phone System