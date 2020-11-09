MicroStrategy to Host Virtual Analyst Day on November 16, 2020

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual Analyst Day on Monday, November 16, 2020. MicroStrategy’s management team is scheduled to begin presentations at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) and conclude at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

To register and view a live webcast of the event, please visit the “Events” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay of the event will be available at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations.