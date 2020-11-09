 

MicroStrategy to Host Virtual Analyst Day on November 16, 2020

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual Analyst Day on Monday, November 16, 2020. MicroStrategy’s management team is scheduled to begin presentations at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) and conclude at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

To register and view a live webcast of the event, please visit the “Events” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay of the event will be available at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Our vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere. MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy, Intelligence Everywhere, and HyperIntelligence are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MSTR-F

