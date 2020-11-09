Energous Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary Wireless Charging 2.0 technology today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Energous partner NewSound received FCC approval for WattUp-enabled hearing aid

Energous announced a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for demanding military applications using Energous’ radio frequency (RF) based charging technology

POSCO, in conjunction with the partnership efforts of PiBex, SK Telesys and Energous, has successfully completed the field trial of a WattUp enabled ultra-wide band industrial tracking device

Energous announced the introduction of the EN7410M module, a new wireless charging transmitter module

Energous announced that it has received a Class II permissive change to the existing MS-550 FCC Grant, extending the charging zone up to one meter

Energous appointed Sheryl Wilkerson to its Board of Directors

“Interest in our charging solutions continues to expand across a variety of vertical markets, including military, industrial, and medical sensors and tracking applications. We continue to develop partnerships to drive the ecosystems toward the broad adoption of WattUp,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “Our progress in the quarter has enabled the WattUp technology to have a smaller footprint that we believe will offer a more cost effective and appealing solution to all type of device manufacturers. We believe we are building a solid foundation for growth.”

Unaudited 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020, Energous recorded:

Revenue of $61,500

Operating expenses of approximately $7.6 million (GAAP), comprised of $4.0 million in research and development, and $3.6 million in selling, general and administrative expenses

Net loss of $(7.6) million, or $(0.18) per basic and diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $(5.5) million

$17.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $3.2 million in financing funds receivable (from our at-the-market “ATM” financing transaction) at the end of the third quarter, with no debt

2020 Third Quarter Conference Call

Energous will host a conference call to discuss its financial results, recent progress and prospects for the future.

When: Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Phone: 888-317-6003 (domestic); 412-317-6061 (international)

Passcode: 1177008

Telephonic replay: Accessible through Nov. 23, 2020

877-344-7529 (domestic); 412-317-0088 (international); passcode 10149394

Webcast: Accessible at Energous.com; archive available for approximately one year

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – wireless charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging at a distance. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 227 awarded patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments, partner product development and wireless charging innovation. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the U.S. and global economies generally and on our business, regulatory approvals, product development, employees, partners, customers and potential user base; uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

Energous Corporation BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,303,234 $ 21,684,089 At-the-market ("ATM") funds receivable 3,165,868 - Accounts receivable, net 26,350 63,144 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 781,598 450,231 Total current assets 21,277,050 22,197,464 Property and equipment, net 346,836 626,524 Right-of-use lease asset 1,487,116 2,057,576 Other assets 2,410 2,410 Total assets $ 23,113,412 $ 24,883,974 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,045,466 $ 1,671,519 Accrued expenses 1,403,601 2,063,097 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 845,108 722,291 Deferred revenue 12,000 12,000 Total current liabilities 3,306,175 4,468,907 Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion 765,209 1,402,193 Total liabilities 4,071,384 5,871,100 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; no shares issued or outstanding. - - Common Stock, $0.00001 par value, 200,000,000 and 50,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 43,062,944 and 33,203,806 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. 431 333 Additional paid-in capital 306,541,496 282,153,201 Accumulated deficit (287,499,899 ) (263,140,660 ) Total stockholders’ equity 19,042,028 19,012,874 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 23,113,412 $ 24,883,974

Energous Corporation STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 61,500 $ 40,500 $ 237,350 $ 154,500 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,003,642 5,190,056 12,909,378 17,505,751 Sales and marketing 1,500,068 1,242,105 4,386,881 3,985,467 General and administrative 2,117,848 1,910,408 7,240,925 8,007,548 Cost of services revenue - - 126,539 - Total operating expenses 7,621,558 8,342,569 24,663,723 29,498,766 Loss from operations (7,560,058 ) (8,302,069 ) (24,426,373 ) (29,344,266 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 3,221 117,842 67,134 336,575 Total 3,221 117,842 67,134 336,575 Net loss $ (7,556,837 ) $ (8,184,227 ) $ (24,359,239 ) $ (29,007,691 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.98 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 41,861,614 30,736,736 39,116,532 29,717,361

Energous Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss (GAAP) $ (7,556,837 ) $ (8,184,227 ) $ (24,359,239 ) $ (29,007,691 ) Add (subtract) the following items: Interest income (3,221 ) (117,842 ) (67,134 ) (336,575 ) Depreciation and amortization 69,361 175,403 286,990 652,266 Stock-based compensation 1,972,742 2,099,675 6,318,948 8,069,000 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (5,517,955 ) $ (6,026,991 ) $ (17,820,435 ) $ (20,623,000 )

