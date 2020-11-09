Senseonics Announces Equity Line of Credit Financing Agreement

“This line of credit provides the opportunity to increase liquidity as needed in 2021 or 2022 for flexibility to ramp manufacturing operations for the potential 180-day product launch in the U.S. and to support the continued development of our next generation 365-day wear sensor,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and CEO of Senseonics. “The ability to strengthen the balance sheet according to our needs allows us to be strategic in our value creating initiatives as we transition commercial responsibilities to Ascensia Diabetes Care. We appreciate the shared level of commitment to Senseonics’ long-term success from a top shareholder.”

Robert J. Smith, Managing Member of Energy Capital, LLC added, “as a longtime shareholder and supporter of Senseonics, I am pleased to continue and grow my commitment to the company. Having watched my father’s experience with Eversense the past two years, I am a firm believer in the promise of this unique CGM system to improve the lives of people with diabetes and their families. I am excited about the future of Senseonics and the potential for Eversense to become a leader in CGM.”

Subject to the terms and conditions of agreement, the equity line of credit is accessible at Senseonics’ discretion after January 21, 2021 if Senseonics’ aggregate cash and cash equivalents and other available credit are below $8 million and the price of Senseonics’ common stock is at least $0.25 per share. Investments of up to $12.0 million by Energy Capital would occur in draws of a maximum of $4.0 million no more frequently than monthly, whereby Senseonics would issue preferred stock which will be convertible into common stock based on the closing price of $0.3951, which was the volume-weighted average trading price of the common stock on November 6, 2020. The agreement includes the issuance of warrants to purchase 10 million shares of common stock to Energy Capital, with an exercise price of $0.3951 per share. The agreement also provides Energy Capital the right to buy any undrawn shares of preferred stock beginning January 1, 2022 and through November 9, 2022 if the shares are not otherwise drawn by Senseonics, subject to certain other conditions.