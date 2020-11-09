 

Senseonics Announces Equity Line of Credit Financing Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 22:04  |  52   |   |   

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced entrance into an equity line of credit financing agreement with current shareholder Energy Capital, LLC for up to $12.0 million.

“This line of credit provides the opportunity to increase liquidity as needed in 2021 or 2022 for flexibility to ramp manufacturing operations for the potential 180-day product launch in the U.S. and to support the continued development of our next generation 365-day wear sensor,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and CEO of Senseonics. “The ability to strengthen the balance sheet according to our needs allows us to be strategic in our value creating initiatives as we transition commercial responsibilities to Ascensia Diabetes Care. We appreciate the shared level of commitment to Senseonics’ long-term success from a top shareholder.”

Robert J. Smith, Managing Member of Energy Capital, LLC added, “as a longtime shareholder and supporter of Senseonics, I am pleased to continue and grow my commitment to the company. Having watched my father’s experience with Eversense the past two years, I am a firm believer in the promise of this unique CGM system to improve the lives of people with diabetes and their families. I am excited about the future of Senseonics and the potential for Eversense to become a leader in CGM.”

Subject to the terms and conditions of agreement, the equity line of credit is accessible at Senseonics’ discretion after January 21, 2021 if Senseonics’ aggregate cash and cash equivalents and other available credit are below $8 million and the price of Senseonics’ common stock is at least $0.25 per share. Investments of up to $12.0 million by Energy Capital would occur in draws of a maximum of $4.0 million no more frequently than monthly, whereby Senseonics would issue preferred stock which will be convertible into common stock based on the closing price of $0.3951, which was the volume-weighted average trading price of the common stock on November 6, 2020. The agreement includes the issuance of warrants to purchase 10 million shares of common stock to Energy Capital, with an exercise price of $0.3951 per share. The agreement also provides Energy Capital the right to buy any undrawn shares of preferred stock beginning January 1, 2022 and through November 9, 2022 if the shares are not otherwise drawn by Senseonics, subject to certain other conditions.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Senseonics Announces Equity Line of Credit Financing Agreement Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced entrance …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved ...
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity