RingCentral Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenue increased 30% year over year to $304 million.

Subscriptions revenue increased 33% year over year to $280 million.

Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR) increased 34% year over year to $1.2 billion.

RingCentral Office ARR increased 36% year over year to $1.1 billion.

Mid-market and Enterprise ARR increased 49% year over year to $633 million.

Enterprise ARR increased 55% year over year to $401 million.

Channel ARR increased 59% year over year to $419 million.

“We delivered a solid third quarter driven by strong new logo momentum across SMB, mid-market, and enterprise sized businesses and continued contributions from channel partners,” said Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral’s founder, chairman and CEO. “We are excited to add Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and expand our relationship with BT as we further expand and deepen our unique global distribution network. We believe our customers and partners are embracing RingCentral’s differentiated Message Video Phone (MVP) cloud platform as a go forward staple of their digital transformation journeys.”

Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020

Revenue: Subscriptions revenue of $280 million increased 33% year over year and accounted for 92% of total revenue. Other revenue of $24 million increased 7% year over year, reflecting higher adoption of RingCentral apps in the current work from anywhere environment. Total revenue was $304 million for the third quarter of 2020, up from $233 million in the third quarter of 2019, representing 30% growth.

Subscriptions revenue of $280 million increased 33% year over year and accounted for 92% of total revenue. Other revenue of $24 million increased 7% year over year, reflecting higher adoption of RingCentral apps in the current work from anywhere environment. Total revenue was $304 million for the third quarter of 2020, up from $233 million in the third quarter of 2019, representing 30% growth. Operating Income (Loss): GAAP operating loss was ($30) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of ($11) million in the same period last year, primarily driven by higher share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition intangibles. Non-GAAP operating income was $31 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $22 million in the same period last year.

GAAP operating loss was ($30) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of ($11) million in the same period last year, primarily driven by higher share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition intangibles. Non-GAAP operating income was $31 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $22 million in the same period last year. Net Income (Loss) Per Share: GAAP net loss per diluted share was ($0.24), compared to ($0.15) in the same period last year, primarily driven by higher share-based compensation, amortization of acquisition intangibles, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, offset by gains associated with investments and strategic partnerships. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.26, compared to $0.22 per diluted share in the same period last year. The third quarters of 2020 and 2019 reflected a 22.5% non-GAAP tax rate. There were no material cash taxes given our net operating loss carryforwards.

GAAP net loss per diluted share was ($0.24), compared to ($0.15) in the same period last year, primarily driven by higher share-based compensation, amortization of acquisition intangibles, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, offset by gains associated with investments and strategic partnerships. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.26, compared to $0.22 per diluted share in the same period last year. The third quarters of 2020 and 2019 reflected a 22.5% non-GAAP tax rate. There were no material cash taxes given our net operating loss carryforwards. Cash and Cash Equivalents: Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was $746 million, which reflects a one-time payment related to our recent strategic partnership for exclusive access, a minimum seat commitment, and future commissions. This compares to $774 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Additional Highlights

RingCentral Video

Announced that RingCentral has released more than 70 new features to RingCentral Video since it launched in April 2020. Key innovations include security enhancements, waiting rooms, flexible video layouts, participant view pagination, and network quality indicators. We believe this rapid innovation makes business video meetings fast, smart, open, and secure while delivering a great user experience within a browser, with no downloads required, or via mobile or desktop apps, as per user preference. Also announced that RingCentral Video is now available as part of the RingCentral Office solution in Europe.

Based on these innovations, RingCentral Video has been recognized by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts with a W3 Gold award in the General Website Applications-Services category. RingCentral Video also received two W3 Silver awards for Best Visual Appeal - Experience and Best Visual Appeal - Utility.

Announced RingCentral Rooms for Poly, bringing the power and ease-of-use of RingCentral Video to every work space. Designed for a flexible and hybrid workforce, the powerful and intuitive RingCentral Rooms service will be built into the simple Poly Studio X all-in-one video bars.

MVP Platform

Announced a new high-volume SMS service that enables businesses to send SMS messages and updates to their customers rapidly and reliably. Using this service, developers can build customized apps using RingCentral’s business communications platform for use cases such as mass marketing, automated messages, notifications, customer polls/surveys, chatbots, Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), and One Time Passwords (OTP).

Announced that RingCentral is now featured in the new Amazon Web Services (AWS) Activate Console Exclusive Offers program. This means startups building on AWS can now access customized, discounted offers on RingCentral Office directly through the AWS Activate Console.

Announced that RingCentral Global Office will be available in six continents including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America, with expansion into several countries including Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, Slovenia, and South Africa. Also announced RingCentral’s unified communications platform will now be available in Germany with a new datacenter in Frankfurt, and a new office in Hamburg, Germany.

Strategic Partnerships

Announced a strategic partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to introduce a new co-branded cloud solution - Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral - making it unique and exclusive for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. RingCentral and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise will jointly develop programs enabling both companies to lead the cloud communications services for the enterprise market.

In partnership with Atos SE, launched Unify Office by RingCentral in Germany and its strong partner community of 800 partners, as well as in France, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

Announced expansion of Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral across Europe, with general availability in France, Ireland, and the Netherlands. In addition, announced several new ACO capabilities including additional network performance and quality controls, admin and security controls, and adoption and usage analytics.

Financial

Issued $650 million aggregate principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 priced with a 52.5% conversion premium to the last reported sale price per share of RingCentral’s Class A common stock on September 10, 2020 (‘last reported price’). We also purchased a capped call in conjunction with these Notes with a cap price of approximately $556 per share, representing a premium of 100% over the last reported price.

Financial Outlook

Full Year 2020 Guidance:

Raising subscriptions revenue range to $1.070 to $1.072 billion, representing annual growth of 31%. This is up from our prior range of $1.043 to $1.048 billion and annual growth of 28%.

Raising total revenue range to $1.164 to $1.167 billion, representing annual growth of 29%. This is up from our prior range of $1.135 to $1.143 billion and annual growth of 26% to 27%.

GAAP operating margin range of (9.9%) to (9.8%), up from our prior range of (10.8%) to (10.1%).

Non-GAAP operating margin of 9.7%, up from our prior range of 9.6% to 9.7%.

Non-GAAP tax rate for 2020 assumed to be 22.5%. No material cash taxes expected given net operating loss carryforwards.

Raising non-GAAP EPS to $0.96 based on 93 million fully diluted shares. This is up from our prior range of $0.92 to $0.94.

Share-based compensation range of $190 to $191 million, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs of $49 million, amortization of acquisition intangibles of $34 million, and acquisition related matters of approximately $2.6 million.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance:

Subscriptions revenue range of $290.5 to $292.5 million, representing annual growth of 27% to 28%.

Total revenue range of $315 to $318 million, representing annual growth of 25% to 26%.

GAAP operating margin range of (9.8%) to (9.2%).

Non-GAAP operating margin range of 10.0% to 10.1%.

Non-GAAP tax rate assumed to be 22.5%. No material cash taxes expected given net operating loss carryforwards.

Non-GAAP EPS range of $0.26 to $0.27 based on 93 million fully diluted shares.

Share-based compensation range of $53 to $54 million, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs of $16 million, and amortization of acquisition intangibles of $8.5 million.

For a reconciliation of our forecasted non-GAAP operating margin, see “Reconciliation of Forecasted Operating Margin GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures.” We have not reconciled our forecasted non-GAAP EPS to its respective forecasted GAAP measure because we do not provide guidance on it. We do not provide guidance on forecasted GAAP EPS because of the inherent uncertainty and complexity involved in forecasting the intercompany remeasurement gain (loss), gain (loss) associated with investments and strategic partnerships, and provision (benefit) from income taxes, which could be significant reconciling items between the non-GAAP and respective GAAP measures. The intercompany remeasurement gain (loss) is affected by the movement in various exchange rates relative to the U.S. Dollar, which is difficult to predict and subject to constant change. We do not provide guidance on gain (loss) associated with investments and strategic partnerships as it is based on future share prices, which are difficult to predict and subject to inherent uncertainties. We do not provide guidance on gain (loss) on debt early conversions as it is based on future conversion requests, future share prices, and interest rates, which are difficult to predict and are subject to inherent uncertainties. We do not provide guidance on forecasted GAAP tax rates as we do not forecast discrete tax items as they are difficult to predict. The provision (benefit) from income taxes, excluding discrete items, is expected to have an immaterial impact to our GAAP EPS. We utilized a projected long-term tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision. For fiscal 2020, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 22.5%. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details:

What: RingCentral financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

RingCentral financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. When: Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00PM PT (5:00PM ET).

Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00PM PT (5:00PM ET). Dial-in: To access the call in the United States, please dial (877) 705-6003, and for international callers, dial (201) 493-6725. Callers are encouraged to dial into the call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining.

To access the call in the United States, please dial (877) 705-6003, and for international callers, dial (201) 493-6725. Callers are encouraged to dial into the call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining. Webcast: http://ir.ringcentral.com/ (live and replay).

http://ir.ringcentral.com/ (live and replay). Replay: Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM ET on November 16, 2020, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13711153.

Investor Presentation Details

An investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found at http://ir.ringcentral.com/.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Office, RingCentral Video, Message Video Phone, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial results, our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance, our momentum in SMB, mid-market and enterprise, contributions from channel partners, the success of our RCV solution, the success of our strategic relationships, such as our relationships with Avaya, Atos, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, and BT, our ability to expand and deepen our global distribution network, our market opportunity, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: the future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our strategic relationships, such as our relationships with Avaya, Atos, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, and BT; our ability to grow at our expected rate of growth; our ability to add and retain larger and enterprise customers and enter new geographies and markets; our ability to continue to release, and gain customer acceptance of, new and improved versions of our services, including RCV; our ability to compete successfully against existing and new competitors; our ability to enter into and maintain relationships with resellers, carriers, channel partners and strategic partners; our ability to successfully and timely integrate, and realize the benefits of any significant acquisition we may make; our ability to manage our expenses and growth; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to RingCentral as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current financial quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our reported financial results and financial outlook include certain Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and non-GAAP free cash flow. Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP subscriptions gross profit divided by GAAP subscriptions revenue. Non-GAAP other gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP other gross profit divided by GAAP other revenue. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is defined as GAAP income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation, amortization of acquisition intangibles, and acquisition related matters including transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring costs, and acquisition-related retention payments, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration obligations. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations divided by total GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation, intercompany remeasurement gains or losses, acquisition related matters, amortization of acquisition intangibles, non-cash interest expense associated with amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes, gain (loss) associated with investments and strategic partnerships, tax benefit from release of valuation allowance, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments.

Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding include the impact on shares used in per share calculations of our outstanding capped call transactions. Our outstanding capped call transactions are anti-dilutive in GAAP earnings per share but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of our convertible notes and therefore are included in the calculations of non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash paid for repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount and cash paid for strategic partnerships. Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash.

We have included Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and Non-GAAP free cash flow in this press release because they are key measures used by us to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses and cash flow items in calculating Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and Non-GAAP free cash flow provide useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business.

Although Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and Non-GAAP free cash flow are frequently used by investors in their evaluations of companies, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered alongside other financial performance measures.

Reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Other Measures

Our reported results also include our annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, RingCentral Office annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, mid-market and enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, channel partner annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, and net monthly subscriptions dollar retention. We define our annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions as our monthly recurring subscriptions multiplied by 12. Our monthly recurring subscriptions equal the monthly value of all customer recurring charges contracted at the end of a given month. We believe this metric is a leading indicator of our anticipated subscriptions revenue. We calculate our RingCentral Office annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions from RingCentral Office and RingCentral customer engagement solutions customers are included when determining monthly recurring subscriptions for the purposes of calculating this key business metric. We calculate mid-market and enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our RingCentral Office annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions from customers generating $25,000 or more in annual recurring revenue are included. We calculate enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our RingCentral Office annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions from customers generating $100,000 or more in annual recurring revenue are included. We calculate channel partner annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our annualized exit monthly revenue subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions generated from channel partners are included. We define Dollar Net Change as the quotient of (i) the difference of our Monthly Recurring Subscriptions at the end of a period minus our Monthly Recurring Subscriptions at the beginning of a period minus our Monthly Recurring Subscriptions at the end of the period from new customers we added during the period, (ii) all divided by the number of months in the period. We define our Average Monthly Recurring Subscriptions as the average of the Monthly Recurring Subscriptions at the beginning and end of the measurement period.

TABLE 1 RINGCENTRAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 745,558 $ 343,606 Accounts receivable, net 153,583 129,990 Deferred and prepaid sales commission costs 53,212 36,589 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,251 25,354 Total current assets 992,604 535,539 Property and equipment, net 132,967 89,230 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,414 39,269 Long-term investments 173,641 132,188 Deferred and prepaid sales commission costs, non-current 599,759 462,344 Goodwill 56,223 55,278 Acquired intangibles, net 101,894 127,338 Other assets 8,812 9,561 Total assets $ 2,116,314 $ 1,450,747 Liabilities, Temporary Equity, and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 38,002 $ 34,612 Accrued liabilities 189,555 138,729 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 14,156 — Deferred revenue 127,500 107,372 Total current liabilities 369,213 280,713 Convertible senior notes, net 1,394,898 386,889 Operating lease liabilities 37,973 28,516 Other long-term liabilities 14,555 8,929 Total liabilities 1,816,639 705,047 Temporary equity 1,934 — Stockholders’ equity Common stock 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 664,689 1,033,053 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,522 1,948 Accumulated deficit (370,479 ) (289,310 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 297,741 $ 745,700 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity $ 2,116,314 $ 1,450,747

TABLE 2 RINGCENTRAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Subscriptions $ 279,639 $ 210,906 $ 779,781 $ 588,406 Other 23,985 22,446 69,340 61,587 Total revenues 303,624 233,352 849,121 649,993 Cost of revenues Subscriptions 60,531 40,930 169,685 114,343 Other 21,783 18,775 62,710 49,827 Total cost of revenues 82,314 59,705 232,395 164,170 Gross profit 221,310 173,647 616,726 485,823 Operating expenses Research and development 48,481 35,286 132,910 97,705 Sales and marketing 152,986 109,882 421,931 313,023 General and administrative 49,513 39,142 146,381 100,401 Total operating expenses 250,980 184,310 701,222 511,129 Loss from operations (29,670 ) (10,663 ) (84,496 ) (25,306 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense (12,680 ) (5,160 ) (32,780 ) (15,280 ) Other income, net 21,824 2,926 36,910 9,118 Other income (expense), net 9,144 (2,234 ) 4,130 (6,162 ) Loss before income taxes (20,526 ) (12,897 ) (80,366 ) (31,468 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 431 (148 ) 803 (3,118 ) Net loss $ (20,957 ) $ (12,749 ) $ (81,169 ) $ (28,350 ) Net loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 89,173 83,283 88,259 82,348

TABLE 3 RINGCENTRAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (81,169 ) $ (28,350 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 53,563 26,060 Share-based compensation 137,410 71,690 Amortization of deferred and prepaid sales commission costs 33,060 21,189 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 32,613 15,149 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 12,323 — Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount (32,640 ) — Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 11,478 10,166 Unrealized gain and other related costs on investments (41,453 ) — Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss 63 61 Provision for bad debt 3,909 2,339 Deferred income taxes (267 ) (632 ) Tax benefit from release of valuation allowance — (3,210 ) Other 203 1,925 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (27,502 ) (24,845 ) Deferred and prepaid sales commission costs (183,745 ) (51,467 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14,613 ) (8,125 ) Other assets 322 400 Accounts payable 5,180 10,626 Accrued liabilities 41,530 22,432 Deferred revenue 20,128 16,632 Operating lease liabilities (11,019 ) (10,507 ) Other liabilities 7,919 (525 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (32,707 ) 71,008 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (33,992 ) (21,355 ) Capitalized internal-use software (28,049 ) (11,472 ) Cash paid for business combination, net of cash acquired — (27,870 ) Net cash used in investing activities (62,041 ) (60,697 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 1,627,209 — Payments for 2023 convertible senior notes partial repurchase (1,019,813 ) — Payments for capped calls and transaction costs (102,695 ) — Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with stock plans 24,123 17,590 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (27,698 ) (10,244 ) Payment for contingent consideration for business acquisition (3,548 ) — Repayment of financing obligations (1,215 ) (943 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 496,363 6,403 Effect of exchange rate changes 337 (380 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 401,952 16,334 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 343,606 566,329 End of period $ 745,558 $ 582,663

TABLE 4 RINGCENTRAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Subscriptions $ 279,639 $ 210,906 $ 779,781 $ 588,406 Other 23,985 22,446 69,340 61,587 Total revenues 303,624 233,352 849,121 649,993 Cost of revenues reconciliation GAAP Subscriptions cost of revenues 60,531 40,930 169,685 114,343 Share-based compensation (2,871 ) (1,759 ) (7,623 ) (4,796 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles (7,577 ) (1,338 ) (22,950 ) (3,688 ) Acquisition related matters — — — (64 ) Non-GAAP Subscriptions cost of revenues 50,083 37,833 139,112 105,795 GAAP Other cost of revenues 21,783 18,775 62,710 49,827 Share-based compensation (976 ) (592 ) (2,796 ) (1,316 ) Non-GAAP Other cost of revenues 20,807 18,183 59,914 48,511 Gross profit and gross margin reconciliation Non-GAAP Subscriptions 82.1 % 82.1 % 82.2 % 82.0 % Non-GAAP Other 13.2 % 19.0 % 13.6 % 21.2 % Non-GAAP Gross profit 76.7 % 76.0 % 76.6 % 76.3 % Operating expenses reconciliation GAAP Research and development 48,481 35,286 132,910 97,705 Share-based compensation (10,679 ) (6,230 ) (27,918 ) (16,000 ) Acquisition related matters — — — (352 ) Non-GAAP Research and development 37,802 29,056 104,992 81,353 As a % of total revenues non-GAAP 12.5 % 12.5 % 12.4 % 12.5 % GAAP Sales and marketing 152,986 109,882 421,931 313,023 Share-based compensation (17,552 ) (10,182 ) (45,165 ) (27,589 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles (959 ) (931 ) (2,819 ) (2,791 ) Acquisition related matters — (499 ) 4 (2,109 ) Non-GAAP Sales and marketing 134,475 98,270 373,951 280,534 As a % of total revenues non-GAAP 44.3 % 42.1 % 44.0 % 43.2 % GAAP General and administrative 49,513 39,142 146,381 100,401 Share-based compensation (19,488 ) (8,613 ) (53,908 ) (21,989 ) Acquisition related matters (420 ) (2,183 ) (2,576 ) (3,008 ) Non-GAAP General and administrative 29,605 28,346 89,897 75,404 As a % of total revenues non-GAAP 9.8 % 12.1 % 10.6 % 11.6 % Income (loss) from operations reconciliation GAAP loss from operations (29,670 ) (10,663 ) (84,496 ) (25,306 ) Share-based compensation 51,566 27,376 137,410 71,690 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 8,536 2,269 25,769 6,479 Acquisition related matters 420 2,682 2,572 5,533 Non-GAAP Income from operations 30,852 21,664 81,255 58,396 Non-GAAP Operating margin 10.2 % 9.3 % 9.6 % 9.0 %

TABLE 5 RINGCENTRAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) reconciliation GAAP net loss $ (20,957 ) $ (12,749 ) $ (81,169 ) $ (28,350 ) Share-based compensation 51,566 27,376 137,410 71,690 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 8,536 2,269 25,769 6,479 Acquisition related matters 420 2,682 2,572 5,533 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 12,595 5,118 32,613 15,149 Gain associated with investments and strategic partnerships (26,447 ) — (47,805 ) — Loss on early extinguishment of debt 5,116 — 12,323 — Intercompany remeasurement (gain) loss (121 ) 340 416 264 Income tax expense effects (1) (6,575 ) (5,751 ) (17,857 ) (18,341 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 24,133 $ 19,285 $ 64,272 $ 52,424 Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share: Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net (loss) income per share 89,173 83,283 88,259 82,348 Effect of dilutive securities 3,751 5,127 4,577 5,263 Non-GAAP weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 92,924 88,410 92,836 87,611 Diluted net income (loss) per share GAAP net loss per share $ (0.24 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (0.34 ) Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.69 $ 0.60

(1) Income tax expense effects for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 include the tax benefit from release of valuation allowance.

TABLE 6 RINGCENTRAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (32,707 ) $ 71,008 Strategic partnerships 100,000 — Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount 32,640 — Non-GAAP net cash provided by operating activities 99,933 71,008 Purchases of property and equipment (33,992 ) (21,355 ) Capitalized internal-use software (28,049 ) (11,472 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 37,892 $ 38,181

TABLE 7 RINGCENTRAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED OPERATING MARGIN GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited, in millions) Q4 2020 FY 2020 Low Range High Range Low Range High Range GAAP revenues 315.0 318.0 1,164.1 1,167.1 GAAP loss from operations (31.0 ) (29.4 ) (115.5 ) (113.9 ) GAAP operating margin (9.8 %) (9.2 %) (9.9 %) (9.8 %) Share-based compensation 54.0 53.0 191.4 190.4 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 8.5 8.5 34.3 34.3 Acquisition related matters — — 2.6 2.6 Non-GAAP income from operations 31.5 32.1 112.8 113.4 Non-GAAP operating margin 10.0 % 10.1 % 9.7 % 9.7 %

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109006086/en/