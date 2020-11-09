 

RingCentral Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 30% year over year to $304 million.
  • Subscriptions revenue increased 33% year over year to $280 million.
  • Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR) increased 34% year over year to $1.2 billion.
  • RingCentral Office ARR increased 36% year over year to $1.1 billion.
  • Mid-market and Enterprise ARR increased 49% year over year to $633 million.
  • Enterprise ARR increased 55% year over year to $401 million.
  • Channel ARR increased 59% year over year to $419 million.

“We delivered a solid third quarter driven by strong new logo momentum across SMB, mid-market, and enterprise sized businesses and continued contributions from channel partners,” said Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral’s founder, chairman and CEO. “We are excited to add Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and expand our relationship with BT as we further expand and deepen our unique global distribution network. We believe our customers and partners are embracing RingCentral’s differentiated Message Video Phone (MVP) cloud platform as a go forward staple of their digital transformation journeys.”

Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020

  • Revenue: Subscriptions revenue of $280 million increased 33% year over year and accounted for 92% of total revenue. Other revenue of $24 million increased 7% year over year, reflecting higher adoption of RingCentral apps in the current work from anywhere environment. Total revenue was $304 million for the third quarter of 2020, up from $233 million in the third quarter of 2019, representing 30% growth.
  • Operating Income (Loss): GAAP operating loss was ($30) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of ($11) million in the same period last year, primarily driven by higher share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition intangibles. Non-GAAP operating income was $31 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $22 million in the same period last year.
  • Net Income (Loss) Per Share: GAAP net loss per diluted share was ($0.24), compared to ($0.15) in the same period last year, primarily driven by higher share-based compensation, amortization of acquisition intangibles, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, offset by gains associated with investments and strategic partnerships. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.26, compared to $0.22 per diluted share in the same period last year. The third quarters of 2020 and 2019 reflected a 22.5% non-GAAP tax rate. There were no material cash taxes given our net operating loss carryforwards.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was $746 million, which reflects a one-time payment related to our recent strategic partnership for exclusive access, a minimum seat commitment, and future commissions. This compares to $774 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Additional Highlights

RingCentral Video

  • Announced that RingCentral has released more than 70 new features to RingCentral Video since it launched in April 2020. Key innovations include security enhancements, waiting rooms, flexible video layouts, participant view pagination, and network quality indicators. We believe this rapid innovation makes business video meetings fast, smart, open, and secure while delivering a great user experience within a browser, with no downloads required, or via mobile or desktop apps, as per user preference. Also announced that RingCentral Video is now available as part of the RingCentral Office solution in Europe.
  • Based on these innovations, RingCentral Video has been recognized by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts with a W3 Gold award in the General Website Applications-Services category. RingCentral Video also received two W3 Silver awards for Best Visual Appeal - Experience and Best Visual Appeal - Utility.
  • Announced RingCentral Rooms for Poly, bringing the power and ease-of-use of RingCentral Video to every work space. Designed for a flexible and hybrid workforce, the powerful and intuitive RingCentral Rooms service will be built into the simple Poly Studio X all-in-one video bars.

MVP Platform

  • Announced a new high-volume SMS service that enables businesses to send SMS messages and updates to their customers rapidly and reliably. Using this service, developers can build customized apps using RingCentral’s business communications platform for use cases such as mass marketing, automated messages, notifications, customer polls/surveys, chatbots, Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), and One Time Passwords (OTP).
  • Announced that RingCentral is now featured in the new Amazon Web Services (AWS) Activate Console Exclusive Offers program. This means startups building on AWS can now access customized, discounted offers on RingCentral Office directly through the AWS Activate Console.
  • Announced that RingCentral Global Office will be available in six continents including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America, with expansion into several countries including Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, Slovenia, and South Africa. Also announced RingCentral’s unified communications platform will now be available in Germany with a new datacenter in Frankfurt, and a new office in Hamburg, Germany.

Strategic Partnerships

  • Announced a strategic partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to introduce a new co-branded cloud solution - Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral - making it unique and exclusive for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. RingCentral and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise will jointly develop programs enabling both companies to lead the cloud communications services for the enterprise market.
  • In partnership with Atos SE, launched Unify Office by RingCentral in Germany and its strong partner community of 800 partners, as well as in France, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.
  • Announced expansion of Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral across Europe, with general availability in France, Ireland, and the Netherlands. In addition, announced several new ACO capabilities including additional network performance and quality controls, admin and security controls, and adoption and usage analytics.

Financial

  • Issued $650 million aggregate principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 priced with a 52.5% conversion premium to the last reported sale price per share of RingCentral’s Class A common stock on September 10, 2020 (‘last reported price’). We also purchased a capped call in conjunction with these Notes with a cap price of approximately $556 per share, representing a premium of 100% over the last reported price.

Financial Outlook

Full Year 2020 Guidance:

  • Raising subscriptions revenue range to $1.070 to $1.072 billion, representing annual growth of 31%. This is up from our prior range of $1.043 to $1.048 billion and annual growth of 28%.
  • Raising total revenue range to $1.164 to $1.167 billion, representing annual growth of 29%. This is up from our prior range of $1.135 to $1.143 billion and annual growth of 26% to 27%.
  • GAAP operating margin range of (9.9%) to (9.8%), up from our prior range of (10.8%) to (10.1%).
  • Non-GAAP operating margin of 9.7%, up from our prior range of 9.6% to 9.7%.
  • Non-GAAP tax rate for 2020 assumed to be 22.5%. No material cash taxes expected given net operating loss carryforwards.
  • Raising non-GAAP EPS to $0.96 based on 93 million fully diluted shares. This is up from our prior range of $0.92 to $0.94.
  • Share-based compensation range of $190 to $191 million, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs of $49 million, amortization of acquisition intangibles of $34 million, and acquisition related matters of approximately $2.6 million.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance:

  • Subscriptions revenue range of $290.5 to $292.5 million, representing annual growth of 27% to 28%.
  • Total revenue range of $315 to $318 million, representing annual growth of 25% to 26%.
  • GAAP operating margin range of (9.8%) to (9.2%).
  • Non-GAAP operating margin range of 10.0% to 10.1%.
  • Non-GAAP tax rate assumed to be 22.5%. No material cash taxes expected given net operating loss carryforwards.
  • Non-GAAP EPS range of $0.26 to $0.27 based on 93 million fully diluted shares.
  • Share-based compensation range of $53 to $54 million, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs of $16 million, and amortization of acquisition intangibles of $8.5 million.

For a reconciliation of our forecasted non-GAAP operating margin, see “Reconciliation of Forecasted Operating Margin GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures.” We have not reconciled our forecasted non-GAAP EPS to its respective forecasted GAAP measure because we do not provide guidance on it. We do not provide guidance on forecasted GAAP EPS because of the inherent uncertainty and complexity involved in forecasting the intercompany remeasurement gain (loss), gain (loss) associated with investments and strategic partnerships, and provision (benefit) from income taxes, which could be significant reconciling items between the non-GAAP and respective GAAP measures. The intercompany remeasurement gain (loss) is affected by the movement in various exchange rates relative to the U.S. Dollar, which is difficult to predict and subject to constant change. We do not provide guidance on gain (loss) associated with investments and strategic partnerships as it is based on future share prices, which are difficult to predict and subject to inherent uncertainties. We do not provide guidance on gain (loss) on debt early conversions as it is based on future conversion requests, future share prices, and interest rates, which are difficult to predict and are subject to inherent uncertainties. We do not provide guidance on forecasted GAAP tax rates as we do not forecast discrete tax items as they are difficult to predict. The provision (benefit) from income taxes, excluding discrete items, is expected to have an immaterial impact to our GAAP EPS. We utilized a projected long-term tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision. For fiscal 2020, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 22.5%. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details:

  • What: RingCentral financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.
  • When: Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00PM PT (5:00PM ET).
  • Dial-in: To access the call in the United States, please dial (877) 705-6003, and for international callers, dial (201) 493-6725. Callers are encouraged to dial into the call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining.
  • Webcast: http://ir.ringcentral.com/ (live and replay).
  • Replay: Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM ET on November 16, 2020, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13711153.

Investor Presentation Details

An investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found at http://ir.ringcentral.com/.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Office, RingCentral Video, Message Video Phone, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial results, our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance, our momentum in SMB, mid-market and enterprise, contributions from channel partners, the success of our RCV solution, the success of our strategic relationships, such as our relationships with Avaya, Atos, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, and BT, our ability to expand and deepen our global distribution network, our market opportunity, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: the future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our strategic relationships, such as our relationships with Avaya, Atos, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, and BT; our ability to grow at our expected rate of growth; our ability to add and retain larger and enterprise customers and enter new geographies and markets; our ability to continue to release, and gain customer acceptance of, new and improved versions of our services, including RCV; our ability to compete successfully against existing and new competitors; our ability to enter into and maintain relationships with resellers, carriers, channel partners and strategic partners; our ability to successfully and timely integrate, and realize the benefits of any significant acquisition we may make; our ability to manage our expenses and growth; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to RingCentral as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current financial quarter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our reported financial results and financial outlook include certain Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and non-GAAP free cash flow. Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP subscriptions gross profit divided by GAAP subscriptions revenue. Non-GAAP other gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP other gross profit divided by GAAP other revenue. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is defined as GAAP income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation, amortization of acquisition intangibles, and acquisition related matters including transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring costs, and acquisition-related retention payments, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration obligations. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations divided by total GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation, intercompany remeasurement gains or losses, acquisition related matters, amortization of acquisition intangibles, non-cash interest expense associated with amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes, gain (loss) associated with investments and strategic partnerships, tax benefit from release of valuation allowance, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments.

Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding include the impact on shares used in per share calculations of our outstanding capped call transactions. Our outstanding capped call transactions are anti-dilutive in GAAP earnings per share but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of our convertible notes and therefore are included in the calculations of non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash paid for repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount and cash paid for strategic partnerships. Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash.

We have included Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and Non-GAAP free cash flow in this press release because they are key measures used by us to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses and cash flow items in calculating Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and Non-GAAP free cash flow provide useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business.

Although Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and Non-GAAP free cash flow are frequently used by investors in their evaluations of companies, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered alongside other financial performance measures.

Reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Other Measures

Our reported results also include our annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, RingCentral Office annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, mid-market and enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, channel partner annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, and net monthly subscriptions dollar retention. We define our annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions as our monthly recurring subscriptions multiplied by 12. Our monthly recurring subscriptions equal the monthly value of all customer recurring charges contracted at the end of a given month. We believe this metric is a leading indicator of our anticipated subscriptions revenue. We calculate our RingCentral Office annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions from RingCentral Office and RingCentral customer engagement solutions customers are included when determining monthly recurring subscriptions for the purposes of calculating this key business metric. We calculate mid-market and enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our RingCentral Office annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions from customers generating $25,000 or more in annual recurring revenue are included. We calculate enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our RingCentral Office annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions from customers generating $100,000 or more in annual recurring revenue are included. We calculate channel partner annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our annualized exit monthly revenue subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions generated from channel partners are included. We define Dollar Net Change as the quotient of (i) the difference of our Monthly Recurring Subscriptions at the end of a period minus our Monthly Recurring Subscriptions at the beginning of a period minus our Monthly Recurring Subscriptions at the end of the period from new customers we added during the period, (ii) all divided by the number of months in the period. We define our Average Monthly Recurring Subscriptions as the average of the Monthly Recurring Subscriptions at the beginning and end of the measurement period.

TABLE 1

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

745,558

 

 

$

343,606

 

Accounts receivable, net

153,583

 

 

129,990

 

Deferred and prepaid sales commission costs

53,212

 

 

36,589

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

40,251

 

 

25,354

 

Total current assets

992,604

 

 

535,539

 

Property and equipment, net

132,967

 

 

89,230

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

50,414

 

 

39,269

 

Long-term investments

173,641

 

 

132,188

 

Deferred and prepaid sales commission costs, non-current

599,759

 

 

462,344

 

Goodwill

56,223

 

 

55,278

 

Acquired intangibles, net

101,894

 

 

127,338

 

Other assets

8,812

 

 

9,561

 

Total assets

$

2,116,314

 

 

$

1,450,747

 

Liabilities, Temporary Equity, and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

38,002

 

 

$

34,612

 

Accrued liabilities

189,555

 

 

138,729

 

Current portion of convertible senior notes, net

14,156

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

127,500

 

 

107,372

 

Total current liabilities

369,213

 

 

280,713

 

Convertible senior notes, net

1,394,898

 

 

386,889

 

Operating lease liabilities

37,973

 

 

28,516

 

Other long-term liabilities

14,555

 

 

8,929

 

Total liabilities

1,816,639

 

 

705,047

 

 

 

 

 

Temporary equity

1,934

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock

9

 

 

9

 

Additional paid-in capital

664,689

 

 

1,033,053

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,522

 

 

1,948

 

Accumulated deficit

(370,479

)

 

(289,310

)

Total stockholders’ equity

$

297,741

 

 

$

745,700

 

Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity

$

2,116,314

 

 

$

1,450,747

 

TABLE 2

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscriptions

$

279,639

 

 

$

210,906

 

 

$

779,781

 

 

$

588,406

 

Other

23,985

 

 

22,446

 

 

69,340

 

 

61,587

 

Total revenues

303,624

 

 

233,352

 

 

849,121

 

 

649,993

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscriptions

60,531

 

 

40,930

 

 

169,685

 

 

114,343

 

Other

21,783

 

 

18,775

 

 

62,710

 

 

49,827

 

Total cost of revenues

82,314

 

 

59,705

 

 

232,395

 

 

164,170

 

Gross profit

221,310

 

 

173,647

 

 

616,726

 

 

485,823

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

48,481

 

 

35,286

 

 

132,910

 

 

97,705

 

Sales and marketing

152,986

 

 

109,882

 

 

421,931

 

 

313,023

 

General and administrative

49,513

 

 

39,142

 

 

146,381

 

 

100,401

 

Total operating expenses

250,980

 

 

184,310

 

 

701,222

 

 

511,129

 

Loss from operations

(29,670

)

 

(10,663

)

 

(84,496

)

 

(25,306

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(12,680

)

 

(5,160

)

 

(32,780

)

 

(15,280

)

Other income, net

21,824

 

 

2,926

 

 

36,910

 

 

9,118

 

Other income (expense), net

9,144

 

 

(2,234

)

 

4,130

 

 

(6,162

)

Loss before income taxes

(20,526

)

 

(12,897

)

 

(80,366

)

 

(31,468

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

431

 

 

(148

)

 

803

 

 

(3,118

)

Net loss

$

(20,957

)

 

$

(12,749

)

 

$

(81,169

)

 

$

(28,350

)

Net loss per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.24

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.92

)

 

$

(0.34

)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

89,173

 

 

83,283

 

 

88,259

 

 

82,348

 

TABLE 3

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(81,169

)

 

$

(28,350

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

53,563

 

 

26,060

 

Share-based compensation

137,410

 

 

71,690

 

Amortization of deferred and prepaid sales commission costs

33,060

 

 

21,189

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

32,613

 

 

15,149

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

12,323

 

 

 

Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount

(32,640

)

 

 

Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets

11,478

 

 

10,166

 

Unrealized gain and other related costs on investments

(41,453

)

 

 

Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss

63

 

 

61

 

Provision for bad debt

3,909

 

 

2,339

 

Deferred income taxes

(267

)

 

(632

)

Tax benefit from release of valuation allowance

 

 

(3,210

)

Other

203

 

 

1,925

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(27,502

)

 

(24,845

)

Deferred and prepaid sales commission costs

(183,745

)

 

(51,467

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(14,613

)

 

(8,125

)

Other assets

322

 

 

400

 

Accounts payable

5,180

 

 

10,626

 

Accrued liabilities

41,530

 

 

22,432

 

Deferred revenue

20,128

 

 

16,632

 

Operating lease liabilities

(11,019

)

 

(10,507

)

Other liabilities

7,919

 

 

(525

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(32,707

)

 

71,008

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(33,992

)

 

(21,355

)

Capitalized internal-use software

(28,049

)

 

(11,472

)

Cash paid for business combination, net of cash acquired

 

 

(27,870

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(62,041

)

 

(60,697

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

1,627,209

 

 

 

Payments for 2023 convertible senior notes partial repurchase

(1,019,813

)

 

 

Payments for capped calls and transaction costs

(102,695

)

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with stock plans

24,123

 

 

17,590

 

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(27,698

)

 

(10,244

)

Payment for contingent consideration for business acquisition

(3,548

)

 

 

Repayment of financing obligations

(1,215

)

 

(943

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

496,363

 

 

6,403

 

Effect of exchange rate changes

337

 

 

(380

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

401,952

 

 

16,334

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

 

Beginning of period

343,606

 

 

566,329

 

End of period

$

745,558

 

 

$

582,663

 

TABLE 4

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscriptions

$

279,639

 

 

$

210,906

 

 

$

779,781

 

 

$

588,406

 

Other

23,985

 

 

22,446

 

 

69,340

 

 

61,587

 

Total revenues

303,624

 

 

233,352

 

 

849,121

 

 

649,993

 

Cost of revenues reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Subscriptions cost of revenues

60,531

 

 

40,930

 

 

169,685

 

 

114,343

 

Share-based compensation

(2,871

)

 

(1,759

)

 

(7,623

)

 

(4,796

)

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

(7,577

)

 

(1,338

)

 

(22,950

)

 

(3,688

)

Acquisition related matters

 

 

 

 

 

 

(64

)

Non-GAAP Subscriptions cost of revenues

50,083

 

 

37,833

 

 

139,112

 

 

105,795

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Other cost of revenues

21,783

 

 

18,775

 

 

62,710

 

 

49,827

 

Share-based compensation

(976

)

 

(592

)

 

(2,796

)

 

(1,316

)

Non-GAAP Other cost of revenues

20,807

 

 

18,183

 

 

59,914

 

 

48,511

 

Gross profit and gross margin reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Subscriptions

82.1

%

 

82.1

%

 

82.2

%

 

82.0

%

Non-GAAP Other

13.2

%

 

19.0

%

 

13.6

%

 

21.2

%

Non-GAAP Gross profit

76.7

%

 

76.0

%

 

76.6

%

 

76.3

%

Operating expenses reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Research and development

48,481

 

 

35,286

 

 

132,910

 

 

97,705

 

Share-based compensation

(10,679

)

 

(6,230

)

 

(27,918

)

 

(16,000

)

Acquisition related matters

 

 

 

 

 

 

(352

)

Non-GAAP Research and development

37,802

 

 

29,056

 

 

104,992

 

 

81,353

 

As a % of total revenues non-GAAP

12.5

%

 

12.5

%

 

12.4

%

 

12.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Sales and marketing

152,986

 

 

109,882

 

 

421,931

 

 

313,023

 

Share-based compensation

(17,552

)

 

(10,182

)

 

(45,165

)

 

(27,589

)

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

(959

)

 

(931

)

 

(2,819

)

 

(2,791

)

Acquisition related matters

 

 

(499

)

 

4

 

 

(2,109

)

Non-GAAP Sales and marketing

134,475

 

 

98,270

 

 

373,951

 

 

280,534

 

As a % of total revenues non-GAAP

44.3

%

 

42.1

%

 

44.0

%

 

43.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP General and administrative

49,513

 

 

39,142

 

 

146,381

 

 

100,401

 

Share-based compensation

(19,488

)

 

(8,613

)

 

(53,908

)

 

(21,989

)

Acquisition related matters

(420

)

 

(2,183

)

 

(2,576

)

 

(3,008

)

Non-GAAP General and administrative

29,605

 

 

28,346

 

 

89,897

 

 

75,404

 

As a % of total revenues non-GAAP

9.8

%

 

12.1

%

 

10.6

%

 

11.6

%

Income (loss) from operations reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

(29,670

)

 

(10,663

)

 

(84,496

)

 

(25,306

)

Share-based compensation

51,566

 

 

27,376

 

 

137,410

 

 

71,690

 

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

8,536

 

 

2,269

 

 

25,769

 

 

6,479

 

Acquisition related matters

420

 

 

2,682

 

 

2,572

 

 

5,533

 

Non-GAAP Income from operations

30,852

 

 

21,664

 

 

81,255

 

 

58,396

 

Non-GAAP Operating margin

10.2

%

 

9.3

%

 

9.6

%

 

9.0

%

TABLE 5

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS)

GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income (loss) reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

$

(20,957

)

 

$

(12,749

)

 

$

(81,169

)

 

$

(28,350

)

Share-based compensation

51,566

 

 

27,376

 

 

137,410

 

 

71,690

 

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

8,536

 

 

2,269

 

 

25,769

 

 

6,479

 

Acquisition related matters

420

 

 

2,682

 

 

2,572

 

 

5,533

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

12,595

 

 

5,118

 

 

32,613

 

 

15,149

 

Gain associated with investments and strategic partnerships

(26,447

)

 

 

 

(47,805

)

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

5,116

 

 

 

 

12,323

 

 

 

Intercompany remeasurement (gain) loss

(121

)

 

340

 

 

416

 

 

264

 

Income tax expense effects (1)

(6,575

)

 

(5,751

)

 

(17,857

)

 

(18,341

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

24,133

 

 

$

19,285

 

 

$

64,272

 

 

$

52,424

 

Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net (loss) income per share

89,173

 

 

83,283

 

 

88,259

 

 

82,348

 

Effect of dilutive securities

3,751

 

 

5,127

 

 

4,577

 

 

5,263

 

Non-GAAP weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

92,924

 

 

88,410

 

 

92,836

 

 

87,611

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share

$

(0.24

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.92

)

 

$

(0.34

)

Non-GAAP net income per share

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.60

 

(1) Income tax expense effects for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 include the tax benefit from release of valuation allowance.

TABLE 6

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW MEASURES

(Unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

(32,707

)

 

$

71,008

 

Strategic partnerships

100,000

 

 

 

Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount

32,640

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

99,933

 

 

71,008

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(33,992

)

 

(21,355

)

Capitalized internal-use software

(28,049

)

 

(11,472

)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

$

37,892

 

 

$

38,181

 

TABLE 7

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED OPERATING MARGIN

GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited, in millions)

 

 

Q4 2020

 

FY 2020

 

Low Range

 

High Range

 

Low Range

 

High Range

GAAP revenues

315.0

 

 

318.0

 

 

1,164.1

 

 

1,167.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

(31.0

)

 

(29.4

)

 

(115.5

)

 

(113.9

)

GAAP operating margin

(9.8

%)

 

(9.2

%)

 

(9.9

%)

 

(9.8

%)

Share-based compensation

54.0

 

 

53.0

 

 

191.4

 

 

190.4

 

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

8.5

 

 

8.5

 

 

34.3

 

 

34.3

 

Acquisition related matters

 

 

 

 

2.6

 

 

2.6

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

31.5

 

 

32.1

 

 

112.8

 

 

113.4

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

10.0

%

 

10.1

%

 

9.7

%

 

9.7

%

 

