 

ShotSpotter Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Leeds, Maker of CrimeCenter Investigative Software

Investigative Software Expands Company’s Total Addressable Market and Completes End-to-End Platform to Prevent, Respond to and Investigate Crime

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), the leader in solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Leeds, LLC, doing business as CrimeCenter Software. The acquisition will expand ShotSpotter’s suite of law enforcement solutions with the CrimeCenter line of investigative case management software. Leeds’ primary business is supplying a major metropolitan police department on the East Coast with CrimeCenter and a variety of IT-related professional services. Leeds has more than 30 employees and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Under the terms of the agreement, ShotSpotter will pay approximately $22 million in cash and stock, which includes a potential earnout of up to $5 million. The deal is expected to close in November and is subject to customary closing conditions. Upon closing, Leeds will become a wholly owned subsidiary of ShotSpotter.

With the addition of CrimeCenter to its product lineup of patrol management and gunshot detection solutions, ShotSpotter will offer the only complete precision policing platform to enable intelligence-driven prevention, response to, and investigation of crime for local, state and federal agencies. The newly expanded ShotSpotter platform is expected to increase the company’s total addressable market for law enforcement software in just the U.S. by more than 45 percent.

“CrimeCenter is a perfect fit with our strategy to offer an integrated set of precision policing solutions to help drive down crime,” said Ralph A. Clark, CEO and President of ShotSpotter. “Case management is a proven category, as every agency is required to document and investigate crimes and identify and arrest suspects. The CrimeCenter solution does it in a new and better way. We see it opening up new business opportunities beyond municipal law enforcement, including state and federal agencies.”

CrimeCenter is a SaaS product that helps automate investigative work and improve case clearance rates – addressing an inefficiency problem for many agencies that have had to rely on multiple disparate systems to work cases. Using CrimeCenter, investigators benefit from a single digital case folder that includes all elements related to a case. Analytical and collaboration tools help investigators connect the dots and share information faster while reporting helps package cases for command staff and prosecutors.

