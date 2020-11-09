Varonis to Present at November Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:



The RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Conference, which will be held virtually on November 17-18, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for 10:00 am ET on November 17.

The Needham & Company Security, Networking & Communications Conference, which will be held virtually on November 17, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for 1:30 pm ET.

The audio presentations will be webcast live and will be available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Varonis website at ir.varonis.com. The webcasts will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conferences.