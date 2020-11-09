 

Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced its participation in the following investor events:

  • Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner will take part in a fireside chat at the Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference. The event will be webcast live on Monday, Nov. 16, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time.

  • Executive Vice President of Technology & Products Scott DeBoer will present an update on Micron’s technology roadmap and strategy. The webcast will take place on Monday, Nov. 30, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific time.

  • Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra will engage in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference. The event will be webcast live on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time.

Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com

About Micron Technology, Inc.  
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron and Crucial — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint memory, and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

2020 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Erica Pompen
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1873
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Farhan Ahmad
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1927
farhanahmad@micron.com


