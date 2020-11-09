Affimed and Roivant Sciences Announce Licensing and Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Novel Innate Cell Engagers (ICE) for Multiple Cancer Targets

The collaboration grants Roivant a license to the preclinical molecule AFM32. The collaboration will also leverage Affimed’s proprietary Redirected Optimized Cell Killing (ROCK) platform to generate ICE molecules against targets not included in Affimed’s current pipeline.

HEIDELBERG, Germany; BASEL, Switzerland; and NEW YORK, November 9, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, and Roivant Sciences, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that they have entered into a licensing and strategic collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize novel ICE molecules in oncology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Affimed will receive $60 million in upfront consideration, comprised of $40 million in cash and pre-paid R&D funding, and $20 million of newly issued shares in Roivant. Affimed could receive further short-term proceeds in the form of option fees contingent on the commencement of additional programs contemplated under the agreement. The company is eligible to receive up to an additional $2 billion in milestones over time upon achievement of specified development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

Pursuant to the agreement, Affimed will be primarily responsible for driving the discovery and research phases of molecule development through filing of the IND. Roivant will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization worldwide, and Affimed retains an option for co-promotion.

“This partnership represents an important milestone as it further validates our platform and scientific expertise in the selection of promising targets to develop ICE molecules in oncology indications where patients are underserved by existing therapies,” said Dr. Adi Hoess, Affimed’s Chief Executive Officer. “Partnering with Roivant, an innovative trailblazer in biopharmaceutical development, is another step towards accelerating the growth of our current and future pipeline.”