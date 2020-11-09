 

Affimed and Roivant Sciences Announce Licensing and Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Novel Innate Cell Engagers (ICE) for Multiple Cancer Targets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 22:01  |  21   |   |   


 

  • Affimed to grant license to AFM32 with options for additional ICE molecules directed against targets not included in Affimed’s current pipeline
  • Affimed to receive $60 million in upfront consideration and up to an additional $2 billion in future milestones
  • Affimed to be responsible for all preclinical work through IND filing

HEIDELBERG, Germany; BASEL, Switzerland; and NEW YORK, November 9, 2020  Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, and Roivant Sciences, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that they have entered into a licensing and strategic collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize novel ICE molecules in oncology.

The collaboration grants Roivant a license to the preclinical molecule AFM32. The collaboration will also leverage Affimed’s proprietary Redirected Optimized Cell Killing (ROCK) platform to generate ICE molecules against targets not included in Affimed’s current pipeline.

Under the terms of the agreement, Affimed will receive $60 million in upfront consideration, comprised of $40 million in cash and pre-paid R&D funding, and $20 million of newly issued shares in Roivant. Affimed could receive further short-term proceeds in the form of option fees contingent on the commencement of additional programs contemplated under the agreement. The company is eligible to receive up to an additional $2 billion in milestones over time upon achievement of specified development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

Pursuant to the agreement, Affimed will be primarily responsible for driving the discovery and research phases of molecule development through filing of the IND. Roivant will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization worldwide, and Affimed retains an option for co-promotion.

“This partnership represents an important milestone as it further validates our platform and scientific expertise in the selection of promising targets to develop ICE molecules in oncology indications where patients are underserved by existing therapies,” said Dr. Adi Hoess, Affimed’s Chief Executive Officer. “Partnering with Roivant, an innovative trailblazer in biopharmaceutical development, is another step towards accelerating the growth of our current and future pipeline.”

Seite 1 von 3
Affimed Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Affimed and Roivant Sciences Announce Licensing and Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Novel Innate Cell Engagers (ICE) for Multiple Cancer Targets   Affimed to grant license to AFM32 with options for additional ICE molecules directed against targets not included in Affimed’s current pipeline Affimed to receive $60 million in upfront consideration and up to an additional $2 billion in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:20 Uhr
New Preclinical Data being Presented at SITC Underscore Promising Combinations of Affimed’s AFM13 and Cytokine-Activated Natural Killer Cells
05.11.20
Artiva Biotherapeutics and Affimed Announce Platform-to-Platform R&D Collaboration for Targeted Off-the-Shelf NK Cell Therapies
04.11.20
Affimed Announces Presentations on its AFM13 Innate Cell Engager at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition
04.11.20
Affimed to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
03.11.20
Affimed to Report 3rd Quarter 2020 Financial Results & Corporate Update November 10, 2020
20.10.20
Affimed and NKMax America to Study the Combination of AFM24, an EGFR-Targeted Innate Cell Engager, with SNK01 Natural Killer Cell Therapy
14.10.20
Affimed Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data on AFM13-targeted NK cells at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
58
Affimed - Chancen und Risiken