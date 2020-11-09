Eargo to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo Inc., (NASDAQ: EAR), a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life of people with hearing loss, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after market close on Thursday, November 19, 2020. On the same day, Eargo will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.



Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (833) 649-1234 for domestic callers or (914) 987-7293 for international callers, using conference ID: 2826509. The live webinar of the call may also be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of Eargo’s website at ir.eargo.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on Eargo’s website.