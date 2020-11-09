OSS to Participate at Investor Conferences in November

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has been invited to participate in two investor conferences being held in November.

Event: Benchmark 9th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference

Date: November 18, 2020

Format: 1x1 meetings

Registration: Please contact your Benchmark institutional sales representative.

OSS management is scheduled to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts at both conferences. These events are designed to give institutional analysts and investors the opportunity to meet with OSS management.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, you may submit your request via the links provided upon your registration for the conference. For any questions about the company, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Roth Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About the Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company, LLC is a diversified financial services firm that offers a full-suite of investment banking and institutional brokerage services. It was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Boston and Milwaukee. Its focus is on fostering the long-term success of its corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful and actionable research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. For more information, go to www.benchmarkcompany.com.