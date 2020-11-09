Oncternal Therapeutics to Present at Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ONCT), today announced that James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT.

Webcast Link:

A link to the webcast along with a replay will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://investor.oncternal.com/news-and-events/events-presentations .