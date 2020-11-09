 

Sprouts Farmers Market to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

09.11.2020, 22:02  |  26   |   |   

PHOENIX, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced that Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer, and Denise Paulonis, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. The virtual fireside chat will begin at 10:00 am EST on November 18, 2020.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sprouts’ website at investors.sprouts.com. A replay will be archived and available at the same location.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 350 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com

Investor Contact:
Susannah Livingston
(602) 682-1584
susannahlivingston@sprouts.com  		Media Contact:
Diego Romero
(602) 682-3173
media@sprouts.com 

