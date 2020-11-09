 

Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Authorization of a Common Unit Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 22:01  |  25   |   |   

MIDLAND, Texas, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) (“Viper” or the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors of Viper’s General Partner (the “Board”) authorized the initiation of a repurchase program of up to $100 million of the Company’s common units.

The repurchase program is authorized to extend through December 31, 2021 and the Company intends to purchase common units under the repurchase program opportunistically with cash on hand, free cash flow from operations and proceeds from potential liquidity events such as the sale of assets. This repurchase program may be suspended from time to time, modified, extended or discontinued by the Board at any time. Purchases under the repurchase program may be made from time to time in open market or privately negotiated transactions in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and will be subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, contractual obligations and other factors. Any common units purchased as part of this program will be retired.

“Because of our confidence in the expected free cash flow to be generated in our forward outlook, which is currently being heavily discounted by the market, the Board has decided to use a portion of free cash to repurchase common units, beyond our current distribution. Viper is currently selling non-operated minerals with no current cash flow and limited visibility into development by third-party operators for a significantly higher value than our implied current public valuation, which includes an implied free cash flow yield of greater than 15%. We will use a portion of these one-time proceeds, as well as a percentage of free cash flow from operations like we have in the past three quarters, to continue to reduce net debt. However, given the current market dislocation, we believe that repurchasing our common units at these prices represents the best return for our unitholders,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Viper’s General Partner.

Mr. Stice continued, “To be clear, this is not a buy-in of Viper by Diamondback, nor a departure from our strategy at the time of IPO to expand our high quality acreage, particularly acreage operated by Diamondback. Instead, this common unit repurchase program is simply a recognition of a market dislocation and an opportunity to effectively acquire acreage through repurchasing our common units in the public market. Based on current strip prices, we believe we can continue to pay a distribution with an expected yield in excess of the broader market as well as reduce net debt, while also repurchasing a significant percent of the public float of our common units.”

Seite 1 von 3
Viper Energy Partners Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Authorization of a Common Unit Repurchase Program MIDLAND, Texas, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) (“Viper” or the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors of Viper’s General Partner (the “Board”) authorized the initiation of a repurchase …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results
13.10.20
Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Provides Third Quarter 2020 Operational Update