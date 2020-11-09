Harrow Health Publishes Third Quarter 2020 Letter to Stockholders

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) today reported results for the third quarter 2020. Please click here to review Harrow Health’s Letter to Stockholders for the third quarter 2020.



Mark L. Baum, CEO of Harrow Health, commented, “The third quarter of 2020 was the best financial quarter in the history of the Company. Our team delivered on revenues, gross margins, and nearly every other internal financial metric that we chart. Revenues in July were better than June; and each subsequent month continued to improve, resulting in a company record revenues, gross margins and adjusted EBITDA. As we move into the fourth quarter and set our sights on 2021, we are hopeful our revenue trend, which currently looks V-shaped, will quickly transition into a checkmark-shaped trend line into 2021. In addition to the outstanding performance of ImprimisRx, other Harrow businesses continued to hit new and major milestones, and we expect to see more value inflection events in the coming quarterly periods.”