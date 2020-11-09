Harrow Health Publishes Third Quarter 2020 Letter to Stockholders
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) today reported results for the third quarter 2020. Please click here to review Harrow Health’s Letter to Stockholders for the third quarter 2020.
Mark L. Baum, CEO of Harrow Health, commented, “The third quarter of 2020 was the best financial quarter in the history of the Company. Our team delivered on revenues, gross margins, and nearly every other internal financial metric that we chart. Revenues in July were better than June; and each subsequent month continued to improve, resulting in a company record revenues, gross margins and adjusted EBITDA. As we move into the fourth quarter and set our sights on 2021, we are hopeful our revenue trend, which currently looks V-shaped, will quickly transition into a checkmark-shaped trend line into 2021. In addition to the outstanding performance of ImprimisRx, other Harrow businesses continued to hit new and major milestones, and we expect to see more value inflection events in the coming quarterly periods.”
Conference Call and Webcast
The company’s management team will host a question and answer conference call with analysts and an audio-only webcast today at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time / 1:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. To participate, please use the dial in or click on the link below:
- U.S. callers: (844) 602-0380
- International callers: (862) 298-0970
-
Audio-only webcast: please click here
Conference Call Replay
A dial in replay of the call will be available until December 09, 2020. The webcast replay will be available until February 09, 2021.
- U.S. callers: (877) 481-4010, Replay ID: 38433
- International callers: (919) 882-2331, Replay ID: 38433
-
Webcast: please click here
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including ImprimisRx, the nation’s leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics, and Melt Pharmaceuticals. Harrow also owns Mayfield Pharmaceuticals, Stowe Pharmaceuticals, and Visionology, all companies founded as subsidiaries of Harrow Health. The Company also owns royalty rights in certain drug candidates being developed by Surface, Melt, and Mayfield. Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here.
0 Kommentare