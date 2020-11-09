Sientra Appoints Ron Menezes as President and Chief Executive Officer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a global medical aesthetics company, announced today that Ron Menezes, former President and General Manager for Almirall Inc., will join Sientra as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sientra, Inc., effective November 10, 2020. Jeffrey Nugent, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 2015, also announced his retirement from his current responsibilities. He will remain with Sientra through the end of the year in an advisory role to support Mr. Menezes in the transition and to ensure continuity in carrying out the Company’s long-term vision. Caroline Van Hove, current Sientra Director, will expand her position on Sientra’s Board of Directors and succeed Mr. Nugent as Executive Chair.

Mr. Nugent said, “It has been an honor to serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sientra over the last five years. In that time, our team has overcome a succession of strategic and executional challenges that, ultimately, made us into a stronger category leader and a more competitive, credible provider and partner to Sientra’s core plastic surgery customers. As I look to focus on the other passions in my life, I am excited to work with Ron over the next two months to further position Sientra for long-term success.”

Mr. Menezes said, “This is an exciting time to join Sientra, given the Company’s outstanding and sustained performance over the last several years and the opportunity for me to lead a dynamic team and build on this momentum to increase our category leadership position, particularly Sientra’s core Breast Products business. This business will serve as the foundation of our growth and I look forward to building on the incredible progress the Company has made as we move into the next phase of success for Sientra.”

Over nearly 30 years in the pharmaceuticals and aesthetics industries, Mr. Menezes has shown to be a successful, driven commercial leader with a track record of performance. Most recently, he led Almirall’s U.S. dermatology division through an impactful turnaround, returning it to profitability by strategically lowering costs associated with product distribution and reorganizing the company. Mr. Menezes was also a member of Almirall’s Mergers & Acquisitions team that successfully acquired Allergan’s dermatology assets in 2018. In 2019, he led the launch of a new molecule for the treatment of acne that far exceeded revenue goals by strategically focusing on improving patients’ access to the product.