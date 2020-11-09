Waitr Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

 

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $52.7 million, compared to $49.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 7%.
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $4.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $220.1 million, or a loss of $2.89 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 for the third quarter of 2020 was $13.0 million, compared to a loss of $15.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $28.4 million.
  • As of October 31, 2020, cash on hand was approximately $80 million.
  • The Company completed its at-the-market common equity offering program on July 10, 2020, issuing an aggregate of 23,698,720 shares of common stock for net proceeds of $47.6 million during the period of March 20, 2020 through July 10, 2020.
  • On August 3, 2020, the Company prepaid $10.5 million to its lender in exchange for a rate decrease of 200 basis points for 1 year along with a one-year extension of the maturity date to November 15, 2023 on both its credit facility and convertible notes.

“We achieved a second consecutive quarter of continued profitability and operating cash flow, which we believe is the result of our fundamental strategic initiatives and focus on operating a profitable business. We believe the continued hard work of our team members, diversified selection of restaurant partners and increased driver base strengthens our position in many markets,” said Carl Grimstad, Chairman and CEO of Waitr.

“Some of our restaurant partners have recently faced additional hardships arising from the overall macroeconomic challenges related to the ongoing pandemic as well as headwinds from several recent hurricanes that have hit the Southeast. We are working to help certain of these restaurant partners overcome these hardships in an attempt to return to a sense of normalcy during this tough time,” concluded Grimstad.

Waitr has also diversified its product offering beyond food delivery, having recently introduced its tableside service technology. Combining this “dine-in” offering with its existing delivery and take-out ordering services, Waitr now offers an integrated payment solution that can help restaurants improve their safety protocols, sales and efficiency, both inside and outside the four walls of the restaurant.

Additionally, the Company has continued its expansion into new delivery verticals such as same-day groceries and alcohol delivery services, all while offering no-contact delivery.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is included under “Non-GAAP Financial Measure”.

Third Quarter 2020 Key Business Metrics

  • Average Daily Orders were 39,880.
  • Active Diners as of September 30, 2020 were over 2 million.

Liquidity Update

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash on hand of $77.1 million. The Company had total long-term debt outstanding at September 30, 2020 of $99.2 million, consisting of $49.5 million of term loans, $49.5 million of convertible notes and $0.2 million of promissory notes. The term loans and convertible notes mature in November 2023. Short-term debt as of September 30, 2020 totaled $1.2 million.

The combination of the effects of implementing several strategic initiatives focused on improving revenue per order, cost per order, cash flow and profitability, along with proceeds from the sales of common stock pursuant to the at-the-market offerings launched by the Company in March and May 2020, resulted in increases in working capital and liquidity from December 31, 2019.

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results today at 5 p.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.waitrapp.com. The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (866) 269-4261, or for international callers (323) 347-3278. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 9968426. That replay will be available until Monday, November 16, 2020.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online food ordering platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of September 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as defined by the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s financial results, implementation of strategic initiatives and future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements reflect Waitr’s current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s business and operations, and those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Waitr’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Waitr’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be set forth in Waitr’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020, which will be filed with the SEC on November 9, 2020, and should be read in conjunction with these financial results. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Waitr’s filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Waitr’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Waitr disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Waitr (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”).

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, acquisition and restructuring costs, stock-based compensation expense, impairments of intangible assets and goodwill, gains and losses associated with derivatives and debt extinguishments and when applicable, other expenses that do not reflect our core operations. We use this non-GAAP financial measure as a key performance measure because we believe it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences primarily caused by variations in capital structures, tax positions, the impact of acquisitions and restructuring, the impact of depreciation and amortization expense on our fixed assets and the impact of stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measure/Adjusted EBITDA” below for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

REVENUE

 

$

52,734

 

 

$

49,201

 

 

$

157,483

 

 

$

148,575

 

COSTS AND EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operations and support

 

 

27,409

 

 

 

37,289

 

 

 

84,321

 

 

 

113,170

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

3,288

 

 

 

15,953

 

 

 

8,854

 

 

 

41,615

 

Research and development

 

 

820

 

 

 

1,920

 

 

 

3,457

 

 

 

6,009

 

General and administrative

 

 

11,380

 

 

 

12,817

 

 

 

32,252

 

 

 

44,115

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

2,103

 

 

 

4,851

 

 

 

6,242

 

 

 

13,791

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

119,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

119,212

 

Intangible and other asset impairments

 

 

 

 

 

72,917

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

72,935

 

Loss on disposal of assets

 

 

4

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

26

 

TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES

 

 

45,004

 

 

 

264,970

 

 

 

135,170

 

 

 

410,873

 

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

7,730

 

 

 

(215,769

)

 

 

22,313

 

 

 

(262,298

)

OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME) AND LOSSES (GAINS), NET

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

2,117

 

 

 

2,775

 

 

 

7,521

 

 

 

6,570

 

Interest income

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(297

)

 

 

(95

)

 

 

(877

)

Other expense

 

 

965

 

 

 

1,827

 

 

 

1,640

 

 

 

1,654

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

4,662

 

 

 

(220,074

)

 

 

13,247

 

 

 

(269,645

)

Income tax expense

 

 

18

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

60

 

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

$

4,644

 

 

$

(220,104

)

 

$

13,195

 

 

$

(269,705

)

INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(2.89

)

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

(3.77

)

Diluted

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(2.89

)

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

(3.77

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

 

 

109,181,847

 

 

 

76,145,317

 

 

 

93,763,069

 

 

 

71,071,777

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

 

 

123,785,750

 

 

 

76,145,317

 

 

 

102,519,454

 

 

 

71,071,777

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

2

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

77,136

 

 

$

29,317

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

3,925

 

 

 

3,272

 

Capitalized contract costs, current

 

 

643

 

 

 

199

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

4,597

 

 

 

8,329

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

86,301

 

 

 

41,117

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

3,452

 

 

 

4,072

 

Capitalized contract costs, noncurrent

 

 

2,220

 

 

 

772

 

Goodwill

 

 

106,734

 

 

 

106,734

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

23,414

 

 

 

25,761

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

435

 

 

 

517

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

222,556

 

 

$

178,973

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

4,975

 

 

$

4,384

 

Restaurant food liability

 

 

4,736

 

 

 

5,612

 

Accrued payroll

 

 

2,248

 

 

 

5,285

 

Short-term loans

 

 

1,172

 

 

 

3,612

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

 

24

 

 

 

414

 

Income tax payable

 

 

52

 

 

 

51

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

17,026

 

 

 

13,293

 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

30,233

 

 

 

32,651

 

Long-term debt

 

 

93,689

 

 

 

123,244

 

Accrued medical contingency

 

 

16,839

 

 

 

17,203

 

Accrued workers’ compensation liability

 

 

 

 

 

102

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

 

 

 

 

45

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

1,107

 

 

 

325

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

141,868

 

 

 

173,570

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value

 

 

11

 

 

 

8

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

447,224

 

 

 

385,137

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(366,547

)

 

 

(379,742

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

80,688

 

 

 

5,403

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

222,556

 

 

$

178,973

 

2 During the third quarter of 2020, we identified and corrected an immaterial error related to the understatement of an accrued medical contingency that affected the previously issued consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2019. The impact of the updated estimated liability for the claim is reflected herein. See “Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, Note 9 – Correction of Prior Period Error” included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the SEC.

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

13,195

 

 

$

(269,705

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

 

5,126

 

 

 

3,346

 

Non-cash advertising expense

 

 

 

 

 

379

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

3,178

 

 

 

6,747

 

Equity issued in exchange for services

 

 

 

 

 

90

 

Loss on disposal of assets

 

 

15

 

 

 

26

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,242

 

 

 

13,791

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

119,212

 

Intangible and other asset impairments

 

 

29

 

 

 

72,935

 

Amortization of capitalized contract costs

 

 

327

 

 

 

1,614

 

Other non-cash income

 

 

(31

)

 

 

(39

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(653

)

 

 

(248

)

Capitalized contract costs

 

 

(2,219

)

 

 

(3,585

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

3,732

 

 

 

(2,803

)

Accounts payable

 

 

591

 

 

 

2,640

 

Restaurant food liability

 

 

(876

)

 

 

5,851

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

(435

)

 

 

(3,691

)

Income tax payable

 

 

1

 

 

 

5

 

Accrued payroll

 

 

(3,037

)

 

 

2,853

 

Accrued medical contingency

 

 

(363

)

 

 

(604

)

Accrued workers’ compensation liability

 

 

(102

)

 

 

(160

)

Other current liabilities

 

 

4,085

 

 

 

(76

)

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

781

 

 

 

111

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

29,586

 

 

 

(51,311

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(968

)

 

 

(1,493

)

Acquisition of Bite Squad, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(192,568

)

Other acquisitions

 

 

(339

)

 

 

(395

)

Collections on notes receivable

 

 

51

 

 

 

72

 

Internally developed software

 

 

(2,387

)

 

 

(1,096

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

14

 

 

 

28

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(3,629

)

 

 

(195,452

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Waitr shares redeemed for cash

 

 

 

 

 

(10

)

Proceeds from issuance of stock

 

 

48,314

 

 

 

50,002

 

Equity issuance costs

 

 

(740

)

 

 

(4,179

)

Proceeds from Additional Term Loans

 

 

 

 

 

42,080

 

Payments on long-term loans

 

 

(22,594

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from short-term loans

 

 

1,906

 

 

 

5,032

 

Payments on short-term loans

 

 

(4,336

)

 

 

(2,509

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

40

 

 

 

4

 

Taxes paid related to net settlement on stock-based compensation

 

 

(728

)

 

 

(799

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

21,862

 

 

 

89,621

 

Net change in cash

 

 

47,819

 

 

 

(157,142

)

Cash, beginning of period

 

 

29,317

 

 

 

209,340

 

Cash, end of period

 

$

77,136

 

 

$

52,198

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for state income taxes

 

$

64

 

 

$

30

 

Cash paid during the period for interest

 

 

2,395

 

 

 

3,224

 

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock issued as consideration in Bite Squad acquisition

 

$

 

 

$

126,574

 

Conversion of convertible notes to stock

 

 

12,024

 

 

 

 

Stock issued in connection with Additional Term Loans

 

 

 

 

 

3,884

 

Non-cash gain on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

1,897

 

Seller-financed payables related to other acquisitions

 

 

 

 

 

801

 

Non-cash investments in other acquisitions

 

 

 

 

 

801

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

$

4,644

 

 

$

(220,104

)

 

$

13,195

 

 

$

(269,705

)

Interest expense

 

 

2,117

 

 

 

2,775

 

 

 

7,521

 

 

 

6,570

 

Income taxes

 

 

18

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

60

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

2,103

 

 

 

4,851

 

 

 

6,242

 

 

 

13,791

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

119,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

119,212

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

1,728

 

 

 

2,225

 

 

 

3,178

 

 

 

6,837

 

Intangible and other asset impairments

 

 

 

 

 

72,917

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

72,935

 

Business combination related expenditures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,956

 

Costs associated with reduction in force

 

 

 

 

 

658

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,026

 

Restructuring expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

850

 

 

 

 

Accrued legal contingency

 

 

1,023

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

1,023

 

 

 

2,000

 

One-time insurance reserve adjustment

 

 

1,352

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,352

 

 

 

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA

 

$

12,985

 

 

$

(15,436

)

 

$

33,442

 

 

$

(40,318

)

 

