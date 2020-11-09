LiveRamp Announces Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $105 million, up 16% compared to the prior year period.

Subscription revenue was $86 million, up 19% compared to the prior year period and contributed 82% of total revenue.

Marketplace & Other revenue was $19 million, up 4% compared to the prior year period.

GAAP gross profit was $70 million, up 43% compared to the prior year period. GAAP gross margin of 67% expanded 13 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross profit was $75 million, up 33% compared to the prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin of 72% expanded 9 percentage points.

GAAP operating loss was $27 million compared to a GAAP operating loss of $50 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income was $1 million compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $20 million in the prior year period.

GAAP loss per share was $0.36, and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.03.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $6 million compared to net cash used by operating activities of $29 million in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $651 million with no debt at quarter end.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release.

“We are playing a critical role in enabling the digital transformations and data-driven strategies of our customers and partners,” said LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe. “The pandemic has put a spotlight on the importance of addressability and measurement, and global brands are increasingly turning to LiveRamp to drive greater media efficiency and higher ROI on their marketing spend. Our recent global success with the Authenticated Traffic Solution (or ATS) reflects this trend. More than 215 publishers worldwide are now committed to ATS, including 60% of the US comScore 50.”

“Our strong, durable and recurring business model was once again on display in the second quarter,” added LiveRamp President and CFO Warren Jenson. “Subscription revenue was up 19%, our gross margin was a record 72%, and we delivered another quarter of non-GAAP operating profit. Looking ahead, we now expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis for the full year.”

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for its second fiscal quarter ($ in millions):

Q2 Fiscal 2021 Q2 Fiscal 2020 Results Results GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Subscription revenue $86 — $72 — YoY change % 19% 31% Marketplace & other revenue $19 — $18 — YoY change % 4% 83% Total revenue $105 — $90 — YoY change % 16% 39% Gross profit $70 $75 $49 $56 % Gross margin 67% 72% 54% 63% YoY change, pts 13 pts 9 pts (8 pts) (6 pts) Operating income (loss) ($27) $1 ($50) ($20) % Operating margin (26%) 1% (56%) (22%) YoY change, pts 30 pts 23 pts 3 pts 0 pts Net income (loss) ($24) $2 ($40) ($15) YoY change % nm nm nm nm Earnings (loss) per share ($0.36) $0.03 ($0.59) ($0.23) YoY change % nm nm nm nm Shares to Calculate EPS 66.0 68.8 67.7 67.7 YoY change % (2%) 2% (13%) (13%) Net operating cash flow $6 — ($29) — YoY change % nm — nm Free cash flow to equity — $6 — ($31) YoY change % — nm — nm Totals may not sum due to rounding.

A detailed discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release.

Additional Business Highlights & Metrics

The Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS), continues to experience strong global adoption. There are currently more than 25 supply-side platforms (SSPs) live or committed to implementing ATS. In addition, there are over 45 demand-side platforms (DSPs) live or committed to bid on the LiveRamp identifier, including The Trade Desk, Amobee, Criteo, dataxu, and MediaMath. Lastly, to date, 215 publishers globally have adopted ATS, including 60% of the US comScore 50.

LiveRamp recently announced that the Unified ID 2.0, created by The Trade Desk, will be made available to publishers via LiveRamp’s Authenticated Identity Infrastructure. As part of the expanded partnership, marketers who work with both LiveRamp and The Trade Desk can now also bid on LiveRamp's identifier within The Trade Desk's platform to optimize media buying across channels.

During the second quarter, subscription net retention was approximately 111% and platform net retention was 109%.

Current remaining performance obligations (RPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $216 million, up 13% compared to the second quarter of last year.

LiveRamp has 62 clients whose subscription contracts exceed $1 million in annual revenue, up from 44 in the prior year period.

LiveRamp’s direct subscription customer count at quarter end was 795, an increase of 10% year over year.

Share Repurchase Program Extension

LiveRamp also announced today that its board of directors authorized the extension of its share repurchase program through December 31, 2022. The Company had approximately $326 million of remaining capacity available under the program as of September 30, 2020.

Since the inception of the share repurchase program in August 2011, the Company has returned approximately $1.17 billion to shareholders.

Under the program, LiveRamp is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares in open market or privately negotiated transactions depending on prevailing market conditions and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Financial Outlook

Given macro economic uncertainties, LiveRamp is providing third quarter guidance only.

LiveRamp’s non-GAAP guidance excludes the impact of non-cash stock compensation, purchased intangible asset amortization, business transformation costs and restructuring charges.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, LiveRamp expects to report:

Revenue of approximately $113 million, an increase of approximately 11% year-over-year

GAAP operating loss of approximately $25 million

Non-GAAP operating income of up to $4 million

Conference Call

LiveRamp will hold a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT today to further discuss this information. Interested parties are invited to listen to the call which will be broadcast via the Internet and can be found on LiveRamp’s investor site. A slide presentation will be referenced during the call and can be accessed here.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the “PSLRA”). These statements, which are not statements of historical fact, may contain estimates, assumptions, projections and/or expectations regarding the Company’s financial position, results of operations, share repurchase program, market position, product development, growth opportunities, economic conditions, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “foresee,” or the negative of these terms or other similar variations thereof.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and experiences to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Among the factors that may cause actual results and expectations to differ from anticipated results and expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the associated impact on our suppliers, customers and partners; the Company’s dependence upon customer renewals; new customer additions and upsell within our subscription business; our reliance upon partners, including data suppliers; competition; and attracting and retaining talent. Additional risks relate to maintaining our culture and our ability to innovate and evolve while working remotely and within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from acquisition and divestiture activities. Our international operations are also subject to risks that may harm the Company’s business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of our or our customers’, suppliers’, or other partners’ computer systems could be detrimental to our business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center hosting vendors we rely upon; and our dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. Our clients’ ability to use data on our platform could be restricted if the industry’s use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Changes in regulations relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to our customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that we are infringing their intellectual property or may infringe our intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of our resources.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to LiveRamp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year 2020 ended March 31, 2020, and LiveRamp's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q issued in fiscal year 2021.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time.

LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended September 30, $ % 2020 2019 Variance Variance Revenues 104,661 90,143 14,518 16.1 % Cost of revenue 34,897 41,460 (6,563 ) (15.8 %) Gross profit 69,764 48,683 21,081 43.3 % % Gross margin 66.7 % 54.0 % Operating expenses: Research and development 31,035 26,445 4,590 17.4 % Sales and marketing 41,705 45,204 (3,499 ) (7.7 %) General and administrative 24,495 27,262 (2,767 ) (10.1 %) Gains, losses and other items, net (619 ) 45 (664 ) (1475.6 %) Total operating expenses 96,616 98,956 (2,340 ) (2.4 %) Loss from operations (26,852 ) (50,273 ) 23,421 46.6 % % Margin -25.7 % -55.8 % Total other income (expense) (225 ) 4,780 (5,005 ) (104.7 %) Loss from operations before income taxes (27,077 ) (45,493 ) 18,416 40.5 % Income taxes (benefit) (3,109 ) (5,291 ) 2,182 41.2 % Net loss (23,968 ) (40,202 ) 16,234 40.4 % Basic loss per share (0.36 ) (0.59 ) 0.23 38.9 % Diluted loss per share: (0.36 ) (0.59 ) 0.23 38.9 % Basic weighted average shares 66,010 67,684 Diluted weighted average shares 66,010 67,684

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Six Months Ended September 30, $ % 2020 2019 Variance Variance Revenues 204,098 172,654 31,444 18.2 % Cost of revenue 69,362 77,886 (8,524 ) (10.9 %) Gross profit 134,736 94,768 39,968 42.2 % % Gross margin 66.0 % 54.9 % Operating expenses: Research and development 58,024 50,167 7,857 15.7 % Sales and marketing 80,332 88,348 (8,016 ) (9.1 %) General and administrative 47,863 52,580 (4,717 ) (9.0 %) Gains, losses and other items, net 1,376 2,321 (945 ) (40.7 %) Total operating expenses 187,595 193,416 (5,821 ) (3.0 %) Loss from operations (52,859 ) (98,648 ) 45,789 46.4 % % Margin -25.9 % -57.1 % Total other income 238 10,662 (10,424 ) (97.8 %) Loss from operations before income taxes (52,621 ) (87,986 ) 35,365 40.2 % Income taxes (benefit) (6,925 ) (5,644 ) (1,281 ) (22.7 %) Net loss (45,696 ) (82,342 ) 36,646 44.5 % Basic loss per share (0.69 ) (1.21 ) 0.51 42.4 % Diluted loss per share: (0.69 ) (1.21 ) 0.51 42.4 % Basic weighted average shares 65,790 68,295 Diluted weighted average shares 65,790 68,295

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loss from operations before income taxes (27,077 ) (45,493 ) (52,621 ) (87,986 ) Income taxes (benefit) (3,109 ) (5,291 ) (6,925 ) (5,644 ) Net loss (23,968 ) (40,202 ) (45,696 ) (82,342 ) Loss per share: Basic (0.36 ) (0.59 ) (0.69 ) (1.21 ) Diluted (0.36 ) (0.59 ) (0.69 ) (1.21 ) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 4,350 5,369 9,656 8,492 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 24,204 23,354 40,689 41,984 Accelerated depreciation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) - 1,663 - 3,569 Transformation costs (general and administrative) 258 - 3,863 - Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) (619 ) 45 1,376 2,321 Total excluded items 28,193 30,431 55,584 56,366 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes and excluding items 1,116 (15,062 ) 2,963 (31,620 ) Income taxes (benefit) (2) (1,291 ) 190 (357 ) (26 ) Non-GAAP net earnings (loss) 2,407 (15,252 ) 3,320 (31,594 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share: Basic 0.04 (0.23 ) 0.05 (0.46 ) Diluted 0.03 (0.23 ) 0.05 (0.46 ) Basic weighted average shares 66,010 67,684 65,790 68,295 Diluted weighted average shares 68,804 67,684 68,071 68,295

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

(2) Income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income or loss and adjusting for discrete tax items in the period. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with larger pre-tax losses for GAAP purposes versus smaller pre-tax losses or income for non-GAAP purposes.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loss from operations (26,852 ) (50,273 ) (52,859 ) (98,648 ) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 4,350 5,369 9,656 8,492 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 24,204 23,354 40,689 41,984 Accelerated depreciation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) - 1,663 - 3,569 Transformation costs (general and administrative) 258 - 3,863 - Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) (619 ) 45.00 1,376 2,321 Total excluded items 28,193 30,431 55,584 56,366 Income (loss) from operations before excluded items 1,341 (19,842 ) 2,725 (42,282 )

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss (23,968 ) (40,202 ) (45,696 ) (82,342 ) Income taxes (benefit) (3,109 ) (5,291 ) (6,925 ) (5,644 ) Other expense (income) 225 (4,780 ) (238 ) (10,662 ) Loss from operations (26,852 ) (50,273 ) (52,859 ) (98,648 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,901 10,977 14,955 19,854 EBITDA (19,951 ) (39,296 ) (37,904 ) (78,794 ) Other adjustments: Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 24,204 23,354 40,689 41,984 Transformation costs (general and administrative) 258 - 3,863 0 Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) (619 ) 45 1,376 2,321 Other adjustments 23,843 23,399 45,928 44,305 Adjusted EBITDA 3,892 (15,897 ) 8,024 (34,489 )

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) September 30, March 31, $ % 2020 2020 Variance Variance Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 650,691 717,811 (67,120 ) (9.4 %) Restricted cash 14,815 14,815 - n/a Trade accounts receivable, net 99,362 92,761 6,601 7.1 % Refundable income taxes 42,578 38,340 4,238 11.1 % Other current assets 24,560 32,666 (8,106 ) (24.8 %) Total current assets 832,006 896,393 (64,387 ) (7.2 %) Property and equipment 43,604 44,786 (1,182 ) (2.6 %) Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization 28,382 25,465 2,917 11.5 % Property and equipment, net 15,222 19,321 (4,099 ) (21.2 %) Intangible assets, net 36,709 45,200 (8,491 ) (18.8 %) Goodwill 300,741 297,796 2,945 1.0 % Deferred commissions, net 19,459 16,014 3,445 21.5 % Other assets, net 34,500 27,165 7,335 27.0 % 1,238,637 1,301,889 (63,252 ) (4.9 %) Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 38,102 42,204 (4,102 ) (9.7 %) Accrued payroll and related expenses 23,172 28,791 (5,619 ) (19.5 %) Other accrued expenses 58,532 68,991 (10,459 ) (15.2 %) Acquisition escrow payable 14,815 14,815 - n/a Deferred revenue 6,546 6,581 (35 ) (0.5 %) Total current liabilities 141,167 161,382 (20,215 ) (12.5 %) Other liabilities 46,608 52,995 (6,387 ) (12.1 %) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - n/a Common stock 14,570 14,394 176 1.2 % Additional paid-in capital 1,552,303 1,496,565 55,738 3.7 % Retained earnings 1,499,398 1,545,094 (45,696 ) (3.0 %) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,944 5,745 1,199 20.9 % Treasury stock, at cost (2,022,353 ) (1,974,286 ) (48,067 ) (2.4 %) Total stockholders' equity 1,050,862 1,087,512 (36,650 ) (3.4 %) 1,238,637 1,301,889 (63,252 ) (4.9 %)

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (23,968 ) (40,202 ) Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,901 10,977 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets 331 (225 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 1,192 1,468 Deferred income taxes 187 (5,090 ) Non-cash stock compensation expense 24,204 23,354 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,724 ) (7,807 ) Deferred commissions (1,764 ) (780 ) Other assets 2,799 (7,497 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 2,013 3,009 Income taxes (2,478 ) (6,926 ) Deferred revenue 556 968 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,249 (28,751 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (296 ) (2,641 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment - 517 Payments for investments (1,206 ) - Cash paid in acquisition, net of cash received (2,933 ) (100,886 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,435 ) (103,010 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 2,424 1,032 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (3,928 ) (1,814 ) Acquisition of treasury stock - (80,374 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,504 ) (81,156 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 486 (302 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 796 (213,219 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 664,710 1,005,477 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 665,506 792,258 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid (received) during the period for: Income taxes (822 ) 6,042

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (45,696 ) (82,342 ) Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,955 19,854 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets 333 (140 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 2,522 2,430 Deferred income taxes (485 ) (5,083 ) Non-cash stock compensation expense 40,689 41,984 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,584 ) (11,258 ) Deferred commissions (3,445 ) (606 ) Other assets 7,703 (3,897 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (20,671 ) 2,821 Income taxes (3,583 ) (7,789 ) Deferred revenue (101 ) (133 ) Net cash used in operating activities (17,363 ) (44,159 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,128 ) (7,529 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment - 517 Payments for investments (1,873 ) - Cash paid in acquisition, net of cash received (2,933 ) (105,365 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,934 ) (112,377 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 3,561 2,092 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (5,755 ) (13,907 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (42,312 ) (100,473 ) Net cash used in financing activities (44,506 ) (112,288 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 683 (391 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (67,120 ) (269,215 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 732,626 1,061,473 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 665,506 792,258 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid (received) during the period for: Income taxes (2,863 ) 6,152

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO EQUITY (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 06/30/19 09/30/19 12/31/19 03/31/20 FY2020 06/30/20 09/30/20 FY2021 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities (15,408 ) (28,751 ) 15,804 (220 ) (28,575 ) (23,612 ) 6,249 (17,363 ) Less: Capital expenditures (4,888 ) (2,641 ) (2,773 ) (1,409 ) (11,711 ) (832 ) (296 ) (1,128 ) Free Cash Flow to Equity (20,296 ) (31,392 ) 13,031 (1,629 ) (40,286 ) (24,444 ) 5,953 (18,491 )

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Q2 FY21 to Q2 FY20 06/30/19 09/30/19 12/31/19 03/31/20 FY2020 06/30/20 09/30/20 FY2021 % $ Revenues 82,511 90,143 102,217 105,701 380,572 99,437 104,661 204,098 17.6 % 14,518 Cost of revenue 36,426 41,460 37,966 36,852 152,704 34,465 34,897 69,362 (18.0 %) (6,563 ) Gross profit 46,085 48,683 64,251 68,849 227,868 64,972 69,764 134,736 45.7 % 21,081 % Gross margin 55.9 % 54.0 % 62.9 % 65.1 % 59.9 % 65.3 % 66.7 % 66.0 % Operating expenses Research and development 23,722 26,445 27,403 28,411 105,981 26,989 31,035 58,024 19.3 % 4,590 Sales and marketing 43,144 45,204 51,993 48,564 188,905 38,627 41,705 80,332 (8.1 %) (3,499 ) General and administrative 25,318 27,262 26,107 30,216 108,903 23,368 24,495 47,863 (10.9 %) (2,767 ) Gains, losses and other items, net 2,276 45 233 2,447 5,001 1,995 (619 ) 1,376 (29.2 %) (664 ) Total operating expenses 94,460 98,956 105,736 109,638 408,790 90,979 96,616 187,595 (2.5 %) (2,340 ) Loss from operations (48,375 ) (50,273 ) (41,485 ) (40,789 ) (180,922 ) (26,007 ) (26,852 ) (52,859 ) 48.4 % 23,421 % Margin -58.6 % -55.8 % -40.6 % -38.6 % -47.5 % -26.2 % -25.7 % -25.9 % Total other income (expense) 5,882 4,780 3,158 1,565 15,385 463 (225 ) 238 (85.1 %) (5,005 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (42,493 ) (45,493 ) (38,327 ) (39,224 ) (165,537 ) (25,544 ) (27,077 ) (52,621 ) 43.3 % 18,416 Income taxes (benefit) (353 ) (5,291 ) (287 ) (34,345 ) (40,276 ) (3,816 ) (3,109 ) (6,925 ) 618.1 % 2,182 Net loss from continuing operations (42,140 ) (40,202 ) (38,040 ) (4,879 ) (125,261 ) (21,728 ) (23,968 ) (45,696 ) 38.5 % 16,234 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - 750 750 - - - n/a - Net loss (42,140 ) (40,202 ) (38,040 ) (4,129 ) (124,511 ) (21,728 ) (23,968 ) (45,696 ) 38.5 % 16,234 Diluted loss per share (0.61 ) (0.59 ) (0.56 ) (0.06 ) (1.84 ) (0.33 ) (0.36 ) (0.69 ) 37.8 % 0.23 Diluted loss per share continuing operations (0.61 ) (0.59 ) (0.56 ) (0.07 ) (1.85 ) (0.33 ) (0.36 ) (0.69 ) 37.8 % 0.23 Some loss per share amounts may not add due to rounding. Basic shares 68,906 67,684 67,473 66,977 67,760 65,570 66,010 65,790 Diluted shares 68,906 67,684 67,473 66,977 67,760 65,570 66,010 65,790

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 06/30/19 09/30/19 12/31/19 03/31/20 FY2020 06/30/20 09/30/20 FY2021 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (42,493 ) (45,493 ) (38,327 ) (39,224 ) (165,537 ) (25,544 ) (27,077 ) (52,621 ) Income taxes (benefit) (353 ) (5,291 ) (287 ) (34,345 ) (40,276 ) (3,816 ) (3,109 ) (6,925 ) Net loss from continuing operations (42,140 ) (40,202 ) (38,040 ) (4,879 ) (125,261 ) (21,728 ) (23,968 ) (45,696 ) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - 750 750 - - - Net loss (42,140 ) (40,202 ) (38,040 ) (4,129 ) (124,511 ) (21,728 ) (23,968 ) (45,696 ) Loss per share: Basic (0.61 ) (0.59 ) (0.56 ) (0.06 ) (1.84 ) (0.33 ) (0.36 ) (0.69 ) Diluted (0.61 ) (0.59 ) (0.56 ) (0.06 ) (1.84 ) (0.33 ) (0.36 ) (0.69 ) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,123 5,369 5,369 5,181 19,042 5,306 4,350 9,656 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 18,630 23,354 30,295 17,168 89,447 16,485 24,204 40,689 Accelerated depreciation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 1,906 1,663 - - 3,569 - - - Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 2,276 45 233 2,447 5,001 1,995 (619 ) 1,376 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - - - - - 3,605 258 3,863 Total excluded items, continuing operations 25,935 30,431 35,897 24,796 117,059 27,391 28,193 55,584 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items (16,558 ) (15,062 ) (2,430 ) (14,428 ) (48,478 ) 1,847 1,116 2,963 Income taxes (benefit) (216 ) 190 (227 ) (11,199 ) (11,452 ) 934 (1,291 ) (357 ) Non-GAAP net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (16,342 ) (15,252 ) (2,203 ) (3,229 ) (37,026 ) 913 2,407 3,320 Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations: Basic (0.24 ) (0.23 ) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) (0.55 ) 0.01 0.04 0.05 Diluted (0.24 ) (0.23 ) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) (0.55 ) 0.01 0.03 0.05 Basic weighted average shares 68,906 67,684 67,473 66,977 67,760 65,570 66,010 65,790 Diluted weighted average shares 68,906 67,684 67,473 66,977 67,760 67,337 68,804 68,071 Some totals may not add due to rounding

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EXPENSES (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 06/30/19 09/30/19 12/31/19 03/31/20 FY2020 06/30/20 09/30/20 FY2021 Expenses: Cost of revenue 36,426 41,460 37,966 36,852 152,704 34,465 34,897 69,362 Research and development 23,722 26,445 27,403 28,411 105,981 26,989 31,035 58,024 Sales and marketing 43,144 45,204 51,993 48,564 188,905 38,627 41,705 80,332 General and administrative 25,318 27,262 26,107 30,216 108,903 23,368 24,495 47,863 Gains, losses and other items, net 2,276 45 233 2,447 5,001 1,995 (619 ) 1,376 Gross profit: 46,085 48,683 64,251 68,849 227,868 64,972 69,764 134,736 % Gross margin 55.9 % 54.0 % 62.9 % 65.1 % 59.9 % 65.3 % 66.7 % 66.0 % Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,123 5,369 5,369 5,181 19,042 5,306 4,350 9,656 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue) 755 1,060 1,028 926 3,769 775 913 1,688 Non-cash stock compensation (research and development) 4,451 6,346 6,462 6,001 23,260 5,886 7,713 13,599 Non-cash stock compensation (sales and marketing) 8,920 9,758 15,670 3,678 38,026 7,123 9,233 16,356 Non-cash stock compensation (general and administrative) 4,504 6,190 7,135 6,563 24,392 2,701 6,345 9,046 Accelerated depreciation (cost of revenue) 1,487 1,245 - - 2,732 - - - Accelerated depreciation (general and administrative) 419 418 - - 837 - - - Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 2,276 45 233 2,447 5,001 1,995 (619 ) 1,376 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - - - - - 3,605 258 3,863 Total excluded items 25,935 30,431 35,897 24,796 117,059 27,391 28,193 55,584 Expenses, excluding items: Cost of revenue 31,061 33,786 31,569 30,745 127,161 28,384 29,634 58,018 Research and development 19,271 20,099 20,941 22,410 82,721 21,103 23,322 44,425 Sales and marketing 34,224 35,446 36,323 44,886 150,879 31,504 32,472 63,976 General and administrative 20,395 20,654 18,972 23,653 83,674 17,062 17,892 34,954 Gains, losses and other items, net - - - - - - - - Gross profit, excluding items: 51,450 56,357 70,648 74,956 253,411 71,053 75,027 146,080 % Gross margin 62.4 % 62.5 % 69.1 % 70.9 % 66.6 % 71.5 % 71.7 % 71.6 %

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) GUIDANCE (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the quarter ending December 31, 2020 GAAP loss from operations (25,000 ) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization 4,000 Non-cash stock compensation 25,000 Total excluded items 29,000 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 4,000

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

APPENDIX A

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Q2 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER KEY METRICS

To supplement our financial results, we use non-GAAP measures which exclude certain acquisition related expenses, non-cash stock compensation and restructuring charges. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures and schedules are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated GAAP financial statements. Our management regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. These measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is also based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, income (loss) from operations and adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects when applicable:

Purchased intangible asset amortization: We incur amortization of purchased intangibles in connection with our acquisitions. Purchased intangibles include (i) developed technology, (ii) customer and publisher relationships, and (iii) trade names. We expect to amortize for accounting purposes the fair value of the purchased intangibles based on the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets will be consumed as revenue is generated. Although the intangible assets generate revenue for us, we exclude this item because this expense is non-cash in nature and because we believe the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

Non-cash stock compensation: Non-cash stock compensation consists of charges for associate restricted stock units, performance shares and stock options in accordance with current GAAP related to stock-based compensation including expense associated with stock-based compensation related to unvested options assumed in connection with our acquisitions. As we apply stock-based compensation standards, we believe that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of the application of these standards to our operational performance. Although stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with current GAAP and constitutes an ongoing and recurring expense, such expense is excluded from non-GAAP results because it is not an expense that typically requires or will require cash settlement by us and because such expense is not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.

Restructuring charges: During the past several years, we have initiated certain restructuring activities in order to align our costs in connection with both our operating plans and our business strategies based on then-current economic conditions. As a result, we recognized costs related to termination benefits for associates whose positions were eliminated, lease and other contract termination charges, and leasehold improvement write offs. These items, reported as gains, losses, and other items, net, are excluded from non-GAAP results because such amounts are not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.

Transformation costs: In previous years, we incurred significant expenses to separate the financial statements of our operating segments, with particular focus on segment-level balance sheets, and to evaluate portfolio priorities. Our criteria for excluding transformation expenses from our non-GAAP measures is as follows: 1) projects are discrete in nature; 2) excluded expenses consist only of third-party consulting fees that we would not incur otherwise; and 3) we do not exclude employee related expenses or other costs associated with the ongoing operations of our business. We substantially completed those projects during the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, and through most of fiscal 2019, we incurred transaction support expenses and system separation costs related to the Company's announced evaluation of strategic options for its Marketing Solutions (AMS) business. Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 in response to the potential COVID-19 pandemic impact on our business, we incurred significant costs associated with the assessment of strategic and operating plans, including our long-term location strategy, and assistance in implementing the restructuring activities as a result of this assessment. Our criteria for excluding these costs are the same. We believe excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful for investors and provides meaningful supplemental information.

Accelerated depreciation: In the prior year we excluded depreciation costs associated with the reduced useful life of certain IT equipment in connection with the Company's migration to a cloud-based data center solution. This migration was part of our AMS separation strategy. These costs are excluded from our non-GAAP results because of the short-term nature of the incremental expenses and such amounts are not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.

Our non-GAAP financial schedules are:

Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, and Non-GAAP expenses: Our Non-GAAP earnings per share, Non-GAAP income from operations, and Non-GAAP expenses reflect adjustments as described above, as well as the related tax effects where applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations before income taxes, other expenses, depreciation and amortization, and including adjustments as described above. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments and to compare our results to those of our competitors. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplementary information to and facilitates analysis by investors in evaluating the Company's performance and trends. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings as an indicator of our performance.

Free Cash Flow to Equity: To supplement our statement of cash flows, we use a non-GAAP measure of cash flow to analyze cash flows generated from operations. Free cash flow to equity is defined as operating cash flow less cash used by investing activities (excluding the impact of cash paid in acquisitions), less required payments of debt, and excluding the impact of discontinued operations. Management believes that this measure of cash flow is meaningful since it represents the amount of money available from continuing operations for the Company's discretionary spending after funding all required obligations including scheduled debt payments. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow to equity is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

