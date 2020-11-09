ScanSource Reports First Quarter Results

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading provider of technology products and solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2020. All results in this release reflect continuing operations only unless otherwise noted.

Net sales: $757.3 million, down 10% year-over-year (down 7% year-over-year for organic growth)

19% quarter-over-quarter growth for net sales (up from $636.5 million for fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020)

Gross profit: $80.8 million, down 18% year-over-year

GAAP operating income of $1.6 million; non-GAAP operating income of $15.8 million

Net loss from continuing operations of $(0.1) million, which includes restructuring and other charges of $8.3 million

GAAP diluted EPS of $(0.01) per share; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.42 per share

Generated strong operating cash flow of $71.2 million during the quarter

“I am incredibly proud of the ScanSource team and our strong execution in an unprecedented operating environment,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “Our sales grew 19% quarter-over-quarter with broad-based growth across our technologies in North America and Brazil. ScanSource is uniquely positioned to help channel partners drive growth by providing customers with industry-leading endpoints and cloud solutions.”

Quarterly Results

Net sales totaled $757.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, down 10% year-over-year, or down 7% year-over-year for organic growth. The year-over-year reduction in net sales is primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Intelisys master agency business, net sales increased 11% year-over-year for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. ScanSource delivered 19% sequential quarter growth from the June quarter, driven primarily by growth across key technologies in North America and Brazil.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, operating income decreased to $1.6 million, and non-GAAP operating income decreased to $15.8 million. At the end of July 2020, the Company implemented a $30 million annualized expense reduction program to address the business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for the next phase of growth. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter reflect a partial quarter impact for the expense reduction plan, and the Company is on track to achieve the $30 million in cost savings. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company recorded restructuring charges of $8.3 million.

On a GAAP basis, net loss for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $(0.1) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP net income totaled $10.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $18.5 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter.

At September 30, 2020, ScanSource had cash and cash equivalents of $55.6 million and total debt of $168.7 million for continuing and discontinued operations. The Company generated $71.2 million of operating cash flow in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and $225.6 million for the trailing 12-month period.

Discontinued Operations

On August 20, 2019, ScanSource announced plans to divest its products distribution businesses outside of the United States, Canada and Brazil (the “Divestitures”). ScanSource continues to operate its digital distribution business in these geographies. These plans are part of a strategic portfolio repositioning to align investments with higher-growth, higher-margin businesses. The Divestitures are classified as assets held for sale and discontinued operations in our financial statements. On October 30, 2020, ScanSource completed the sale of its products distribution business located in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and its Miami-based export operations to Intcomex. The Company is actively working on sales opportunities for its divestitures in Europe and the UK.

COVID-19 Update

Our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic is protecting the health and safety of our employees. We implemented travel restrictions and transitioned our employees, where possible, to a remote working environment. Most of our office-based employees around the world are working remotely. We have taken a number of measures to ensure our teams have the flexibility and resources they need to stay safe and healthy. We are experiencing higher costs from these safety measures to protect our employees. We are continuing to provide the high level of customer service our partners expect from us.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, including the Company's Divestitures and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and financial condition and the potential prolonged economic weakness brought on by COVID-19, the Company's ability to complete the Divestitures on acceptable terms or otherwise dispose of the operations, the failure to manage and implement the Company's organic growth strategy, credit risks involving the Company's larger customers and suppliers, changes in interest and exchange rates and regulatory regimes impacting the Company's international operations, risk to the Company's business from a cyber-security attack, a failure of the Company's IT systems, failure to hire and retain quality employees, loss of the Company's major customers, termination of the Company's relationship with key suppliers or a significant modification of the terms under which it operates with a key supplier, changes in the Company's operating strategy, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are summarized below. Non-GAAP financial measures are used to understand and evaluate performance, including comparisons from period to period. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and other non-GAAP adjustments.

Net sales on a constant currency basis, excluding Divestitures and acquisitions: The Company discloses the percentage change in net sales excluding the translation impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates between reporting periods and excluding the net sales from Divestitures, as well as acquisitions prior to the first full year from the acquisition date. This measure enhances the comparability between periods to help analyze underlying trends on an organic basis.

Income Statement Non-GAAP Metrics: To evaluate current period performance on a more consistent basis with prior periods, the Company discloses non-GAAP net sales, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP other expense, net, non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP diluted "EPS"). Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition and divestiture costs, impairment charges and other non-GAAP adjustments. These year-over-year metrics include the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Non-GAAP metrics are useful in assessing and understanding the Company's operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods.

Return on invested capital ("ROIC"): ROIC assists management in comparing the Company's performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because it removes from our operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operating performance. We believe the calculation of ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of our performance. ROIC is calculated as adjusted EBITDA over invested capital. Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") excludes the change in fair value of contingent consideration, in addition to other non-GAAP adjustments. Invested capital is defined as average equity plus average daily funded interest-bearing debt for the period. Management believes the calculation of ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of the Company's performance during the year.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company reports may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be considered in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the Supplementary Information (Unaudited) below.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2020 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #654 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,889 $ 29,485 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $21,981 at September 30, 2020 and $21,906 at September 30, 2019 509,779 443,185 Inventories 423,088 454,885 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 92,216 94,681 Current assets held for sale 176,903 181,231 Total current assets 1,251,875 1,203,467 Property and equipment, net 52,264 55,641 Goodwill 215,170 214,288 Identifiable intangible assets, net 117,492 121,547 Deferred income taxes 24,366 24,630 Other non-current assets 72,177 72,521 Total assets $ 1,733,344 $ 1,692,094 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 544,856 $ 454,240 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 84,537 76,686 Current portion of contingent consideration 46,850 46,334 Income taxes payable 1,820 5,886 Current portion of long-term debt 7,843 7,839 Current liabilities held for sale 152,259 128,022 Total current liabilities 838,165 719,007 Deferred income taxes 4,029 3,884 Long-term debt, net of current portion 140,956 143,175 Borrowings under revolving credit facility — 67,714 Other long-term liabilities 78,967 80,068 Total liabilities 1,062,117 1,013,848 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, no par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 25,361,298 and 25,361,298 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 64,945 63,765 Retained earnings 735,457 747,276 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (129,175 ) (132,795 ) Total shareholders’ equity 671,227 678,246 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,733,344 $ 1,692,094 *Derived from audited financial statements.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 757,342 $ 842,701 Cost of goods sold 676,563 744,176 Gross profit 80,779 98,525 Selling, general and administrative expenses 62,112 68,532 Depreciation expense 3,396 3,301 Intangible amortization expense 4,853 4,538 Restructuring and other charges 8,268 169 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 516 2,472 Operating income 1,634 19,513 Interest expense 1,913 3,317 Interest income (481 ) (807 ) Other expense (income), net 364 374 (Loss) income before income taxes (162 ) 16,629 Provision for income taxes (47 ) 4,338 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (115 ) 12,291 Net loss from discontinued operations (11,704 ) (761 ) Net (loss) income $ (11,819 ) $ 11,530 Per share data: Net (loss) income from continuing operations per common share, basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.48 Net loss from discontinued operations per common share, basic (0.46 ) (0.03 ) Net (loss) income per common share, basic $ (0.47 ) $ 0.45 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 25,361 25,539 Net (loss) income from continuing operations per common share, diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.48 Net loss from discontinued operations per common share, diluted (0.46 ) (0.03 ) Net (loss) income per common share, diluted $ (0.47 ) $ 0.45 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 25,361 25,617

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (11,819 ) $ 11,530 Net loss from discontinued operations (11,704 ) (761 ) Net (loss) income from continuing operations (115 ) 12,291 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 8,710 8,518 Amortization of debt issue costs 104 104 Provision for doubtful accounts (8 ) 1,225 Share-based compensation 1,168 1,241 Deferred income taxes 139 56 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 516 2,472 Finance lease interest 37 22 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (68,726 ) (48,844 ) Inventories 31,155 (49,276 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,369 306 Other non-current assets (274 ) (7,516 ) Accounts payable 92,419 94,587 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,827 10,063 Income taxes payable (4,096 ) 2,381 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 71,225 27,630 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations: Capital expenditures (748 ) (939 ) Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (49,080 ) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (748 ) (50,019 ) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations: Borrowings on revolving credit, net of expenses 477,381 476,171 Repayments on revolving credit, net of expenses (545,095 ) (515,772 ) Borrowings on long-term debt, net (2,214 ) (1,272 ) Repayments of finance lease obligations (327 ) (391 ) Taxes paid on settlement of equity awards — (12 ) Repurchase of common stock — (6,077 ) Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (70,255 ) (47,353 ) ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited), continued (in thousands) Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net cash flows provided by operating activities of discontinued operations 31,853 19,370 Net cash flows used in investing activities of discontinued operations (36 ) (1 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities of discontinued operations (9,488 ) 52,861 Net cash flows provided by discontinued operations 22,329 72,230 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,439 ) (429 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 21,112 2,059 Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 34,455 23,818 Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at end of period 55,567 25,877 Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations 5,678 1,526 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations $ 49,889 $ 24,351

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Non-GAAP Financial Information: Quarter ended September 30, 2020 2019 Return on invested capital ratio (ROIC), annualized (a) 8.4 % 9.6 % Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA: Net (loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (115 ) $ 12,291 Plus: Interest expense 1,913 3,317 Plus: Income taxes (47 ) 4,338 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 8,710 8,518 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 10,461 28,464 Plus: Change in fair value of contingent consideration 516 2,472 Plus: Acquisition and divestiture costs(b) 498 757 Plus: Restructuring costs 8,268 169 Adjusted EBITDA (numerator for ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 19,743 $ 31,862 Invested Capital Calculations: Equity – beginning of the period $ 678,246 $ 914,129 Equity – end of the period 671,227 905,751 Plus: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net of tax 390 1,869 Plus: Acquisition and divestiture costs(b) 498 757 Plus: Restructuring, net of tax 6,250 128 Plus: Discontinued operations net loss 11,704 761 Average equity 684,158 911,698 Average funded debt(c) 243,268 407,306 Invested capital (denominator for ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 927,426 $ 1,319,004 (a) The annualized EBITDA amount is divided by days in the quarter times 365 days per year, or 366 days for leap year. There were 92 days in the current and prior-year quarter. (b) Acquisition and divestiture costs are generally nondeductible for tax purposes. (c) Average funded debt, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations, is calculated as the average daily amounts outstanding on short-term and long-term interest-bearing debt.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Segment: Quarter ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security: (in thousands) Non-GAAP net sales, including Divestitures $ 638,385 $ 697,791 (8.5 )% Divestitures (114,808 ) (116,604 ) Net sales, reported 523,577 581,187 (9.9 )% Foreign exchange impact (a) 7,724 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency excluding Divestitures $ 531,301 $ 581,187 (8.6 )% Worldwide Communications & Services: Non-GAAP net sales, including Divestitures $ 264,005 $ 300,627 (12.2 )% Divestitures (30,240 ) (39,113 ) Net sales, reported 233,765 261,514 (10.6 )% Foreign exchange impact (a) 17,440 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency excluding Divestitures $ 251,205 $ 261,514 (3.9 )% Consolidated: Non-GAAP net sales, including Divestitures $ 902,390 $ 998,418 (9.6 )% Divestitures (145,048 ) (155,717 ) Net sales, reported 757,342 842,701 (10.1 )% Foreign exchange impact (a) 25,164 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency excluding Divestitures $ 782,506 $ 842,701 (7.1 )% (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Geography: Quarter ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change United States and Canada: (in thousands) Net sales, as reported $ 683,603 $ 768,508 (11.0 )% International: Non-GAAP net sales, including Divestitures $ 218,787 $ 229,910 (4.8 )% Divestitures (145,048 ) (155,717 ) Net sales, reported 73,739 74,193 (0.6 )% Foreign exchange impact(a) 25,164 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency excluding Divestitures $ 98,903 $ 74,193 33.3 % Consolidated: Non-GAAP net sales, including Divestitures $ 902,390 $ 998,418 (9.6 )% Divestitures (145,048 ) (155,717 ) Net sales, reported 757,342 842,701 (10.1 )% Foreign exchange impact(a) 25,164 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency excluding Divestitures $ 782,506 $ 842,701 (7.1 )% (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Quarter ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Measure Intangible

amortization

expense Change in fair

value of

contingent

consideration Acquisition and

divestiture costs Restructuring

costs Non-GAAP

measure (in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 757,342 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 757,342 Gross profit 80,779 — — — — 80,779 Operating income 1,634 4,853 516 498 8,268 15,769 Other expense, net 1,796 — — — — 1,796 Pre-tax (loss) income (162 ) 4,853 516 498 8,268 13,973 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (115 ) 3,675 390 498 6,250 10,698 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.25 $ 0.42 Quarter ended September 30, 2019 GAAP Measure Intangible

amortization

expense Change in fair

value of

contingent

consideration Acquisition and

divestiture costs Restructuring

costs Non-GAAP

measure (in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 842,701 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 842,701 Gross profit 98,525 — — — — 98,525 Operating income 19,513 4,538 2,472 757 169 27,449 Other expense, net 2,884 — — — — 2,884 Pre-tax income 16,629 4,538 2,472 757 169 24,565 Net income from continuing operations 12,291 3,406 1,869 757 128 18,451 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.48 $ 0.13 $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.72

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Discontinued Operations - Financial Results: Quarter ended September 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net sales $ 145,049 $ 155,716 Cost of goods sold 134,534 142,142 Gross profit 10,515 13,574 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,913 13,810 Depreciation expense 201 248 Intangible amortization expense — 424 Operating loss (599 ) (908 ) Interest expense, net 125 483 Loss on held for sale classification 10,686 — Other expense, net 291 (343 ) Loss from discontinued operations before taxes (11,701 ) (1,048 ) Income tax expense 3 (287 ) Net loss from discontinued operations $ (11,704 ) $ (761 )

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Discontinued Operations - Assets and Liabilities: September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,678 $ 4,970 Accounts receivable, net 130,553 117,200 Inventories, net 95,560 106,779 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,465 23,808 Total current assets 259,256 252,757 Property and equipment, net 1,724 1,833 Deferred income taxes 9,633 9,349 Other non-current assets 5,899 6,215 Total assets, before valuation allowance 276,512 270,154 Less: valuation allowance (99,609 ) (88,923 ) Total assets, net of valuation allowance (a) $ 176,903 $ 181,231 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 84,657 $ 56,098 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,834 14,815 Other taxes payable 23,136 20,378 Short-term borrowings — 3,524 Income tax payable 1,338 1,085 Total current liabilities 124,965 95,900 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 19,932 24,704 Other long-term liabilities 7,362 7,418 Total liabilities(1) $ 152,259 $ 128,022 (a) Total assets and liabilities of discontinued operations are classified in current assets and liabilities, respectively, in the Company's consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, as the discontinued operations are expected to be disposed by June 30, 2021.

