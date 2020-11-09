Boingo Wireless Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI), the leading distributed antenna system (“DAS”) and Wi-Fi provider that serves carriers, consumers, property owners and advertisers worldwide, today announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue of $58.8 million increased modestly compared to $58.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and decreased 9.2% compared to $64.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Military/multifamily revenue of $23.8 million increased 0.4% compared to $23.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and increased 0.7% compared to $23.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. DAS revenue of $21.9 million decreased 1.5% compared to $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and decreased 7.7% compared to $23.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. DAS revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was comprised of $13.7 million of build-out project revenue and $8.2 million of access fee revenue. DAS revenue for the third quarter of 2019 included $1.8 million of one-time access fees. Wholesale Wi-Fi revenue of $10.1 million increased 4.2% compared to $9.7 million the second quarter of 2020 and decreased 9.7% compared to $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Retail revenue of $2.1 million decreased 13.0% compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 and decreased 43.5% compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Advertising and other revenue of $0.9 million increased 34.3% compared to $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and decreased 64.0% compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(2.9) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(5.8) million, or $(0.13) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, and a net loss of $(0.2) million, or break-even per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million increased 5.7% compared to $21.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and increased 2.9% compared to $21.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined below and is reconciled to net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most comparable measure under GAAP, in the schedule entitled “Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA.”

Net cash provided by operating activities of $18.2 million decreased 34.0% compared to $27.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and decreased 62.1% compared to $48.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Free cash flow was $(15.9) million compared to $(1.4) million in the second quarter of 2020 and $20.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined below and is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable measure under GAAP, in the schedule entitled "Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flows."

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $54.6 million at September 30, 2020 down from $172.0 million at June 30, 2020. During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company repaid $100.0 million of amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had no amounts outstanding and $150.0 million of remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Management Commentary

“In the third quarter of 2020, we generated modestly higher revenue of $58.8 million and a 5.7% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $22.5 million compared to the prior quarter,” commented Mike Finley, Chief Executive Officer, Boingo Wireless. “We continue to win new business including long-term DAS rights for the new Aztec Stadium at San Diego State University, a Wi-Fi 6 network deployment at São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport and six new multifamily properties. In addition, with over 130 site applications for our emerging tower business, we remain laser focused on deployments to meet increasing demand. We believe our nearly 20 years of experience in both licensed and unlicensed spectrum, combined with our neutral-host approach, gives us a unique and defensible business model in this 5G era.”

Mr. Finley continued, “In regard to a potential strategic transaction, there continues to be strong interest and engagement from multiple parties. We continue to run the strategic review process to evaluate opportunities that we believe would be in the best interest of our stockholders. While the process continues, we remain focused on the day-to-day execution against the extraordinary opportunities in front of us.”

Business Highlights

The Company signed a long-term agreement with San Diego State University (“SDSU”) to design, install, operate and maintain a neutral host cellular DAS network at the new SDSU Aztec football stadium.

The Company announced the deployment of the first known airport-wide Wi-Fi 6 network at São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport (“GRU”), which utilizes the most advanced 802.11ax Wi-Fi technology and Passpoint to deliver fast speeds and low latency.

The Company continues to be encouraged by its emerging tower business and the carrier demand to join cell sites on military bases as evidenced by over 130 site applications.

The Company launched managed Wi-Fi services at The Reef at Winkler, a new luxury multifamily community owned by MJ Development Southeast and managed by Greystar in Fort Myers, Florida.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had a total of 73 DAS venues live comprised of 40,800 DAS nodes and an additional 11,600 nodes in backlog. This compares to 71 venues live comprised of 37,200 nodes as of September 30, 2019.

Business Outlook

Management is continuing to work with its Board of Directors and advisors to assess opportunities related to a potential strategic transaction. As a result of the ongoing strategic process and the significant economic impact and high degree of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, the Company is maintaining its suspension of forward-looking financial guidance until further notice.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Boingo Wireless’ financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Boingo Wireless provides Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow as supplemental measures of its performance.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss attributable to common stockholders plus depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense, interest expense and amortization of debt discount, interest income and other expense, net, non-controlling interests, and excludes charges or gains that are nonrecurring, infrequent, or unusual. Boingo Wireless believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating its operating performance. Boingo's management uses Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and other operating performance measures as part of its overall assessment of the Company's performance for planning purposes, including the preparation of its annual operating budget, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative financial measure to net loss attributable to common stockholders, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 excludes transaction costs and litigation loss contingencies because they represent non-recurring charges and are not indicative of the underlying performance of the Company’s business operations.

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment. Boingo Wireless believes that free cash flow provides investors with additional useful information to measure operating liquidity because it reflects the amount of cash generated by the Company's operations after the purchases of property and equipment that can be used for strategic opportunities. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative financial measure to net cash provided by operating activities, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) helps the world stay connected. Our vast footprint of DAS, Wi-Fi and small cells reaches more than a billion people annually, making Boingo one of the largest providers of indoor wireless networks. You’ll find Boingo connecting people at airports, stadiums, military bases, convention centers, multifamily communities and commercial properties. To learn more about the Boingo story, visit www.boingo.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects" and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements include the quotations from management in this press release, as well as any statements regarding Boingo's future growth opportunities, operations and financial performance, including due to COVID-19, strategic plans and transactions and any future guidance. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Since forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of health epidemics, including the recent COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company’s business, the Company's ability to maintain its existing relationships and establish new relationships with venue partners, its ability to complete build-outs and sign venue contracts, its ability to achieve and maintain revenue growth and achieve profitability, its ability to execute on its strategic and business plans, its ability to successfully compete with new technologies and adapt to changes in the wireless industry, as well as other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Boingo's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on August 7, 2020, and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2020, which the Company incorporates by reference into this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by Boingo in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Boingo to predict all of them. Boingo undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Boingo, Boingo Wi-Finder, Boingo Broadband, and the Boingo Wireless Logo are registered trademarks of Boingo Wireless, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 58,754 $ 64,707 $ 177,312 $ 199,734 Costs and operating expenses: Network access 28,458 29,155 85,102 90,368 Network operations 12,907 13,682 39,743 42,073 Development and technology 6,277 8,182 19,760 25,534 Selling and marketing 4,903 5,721 16,334 17,782 General and administrative 5,878 5,021 19,917 20,330 Amortization of intangible assets 1,060 1,103 3,276 3,365 Total costs and operating expenses 59,483 62,864 184,132 199,452 (Loss) income from operations (729 ) 1,843 (6,820 ) 282 Interest expense and amortization of debt discount (2,282 ) (2,191 ) (7,404 ) (6,741 ) Interest income and other expense, net 101 388 476 1,600 (Loss) income before income taxes (2,910 ) 40 (13,748 ) (4,859 ) Income tax expense (109 ) (143 ) (225 ) (254 ) Net loss (3,019 ) (103 ) (13,973 ) (5,113 ) Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (108 ) 84 (589 ) 11 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,911 ) $ (187 ) $ (13,384 ) $ (5,124 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.30 ) $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.30 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 44,505 44,136 44,390 43,904 Diluted 44,505 44,136 44,390 43,904

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,972 $ 40,401 Marketable securities 7,580 40,214 Accounts receivable, net 18,760 33,350 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,378 8,235 Total current assets 83,690 122,200 Property and equipment, net 399,293 380,243 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 13,433 15,196 Goodwill 58,579 58,579 Intangible assets, net 11,664 14,940 Other assets 11,757 9,309 Total assets $ 578,416 $ 600,467 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,576 $ 24,298 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 54,264 65,152 Deferred revenue 65,976 61,229 Current portion of operating leases 2,620 2,695 Current portion of long-term debt 778 778 Current portion of finance leases 1,147 2,721 Current portion of notes payable 218 1,527 Total current liabilities 144,579 158,400 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 164,794 166,660 Long-term portion of operating leases 15,216 17,357 Long-term debt 169,382 162,708 Long-term portion of finance leases — 572 Long-term portion of notes payable — 95 Deferred tax liabilities 1,005 993 Other liabilities 184 201 Total liabilities 495,160 506,986 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 44,526 and 44,224 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 239,766 234,638 Accumulated deficit (154,357 ) (140,973 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,656 ) (1,426 ) Total common stockholders’ equity 82,757 92,243 Non-controlling interests 499 1,238 Total stockholders’ equity 83,256 93,481 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 578,416 $ 600,467

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (13,973 ) $ (5,113 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 58,198 52,750 Amortization of intangible assets 3,276 3,365 Impairment loss, loss on disposal of fixed assets and intangible assets held for sale, net, and other 15 277 Stock-based compensation 5,534 6,434 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount, net of amounts capitalized 6,776 6,554 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,762 1,675 Gains and amortization of premiums/discounts for marketable securities 2 (522 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (961 ) Bad debt expense 28 187 Change in deferred income taxes (12 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 14,180 (6,974 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,116 ) 946 Accounts payable (336 ) 532 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,071 ) 5,394 Deferred revenue 2,881 18,523 Operating lease liabilities (2,214 ) (1,996 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 64,930 81,071 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (15,032 ) (73,323 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 47,665 37,293 Purchases of property and equipment (85,819 ) (101,455 ) Net cash used in investing activities (53,186 ) (137,485 ) Cash flows from financing activities Debt issuance costs — (1,815 ) Proceeds from credit facility 100,000 3,500 Principal payments on credit facility (100,584 ) (584 ) Payments of acquisition related consideration — (3,027 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 447 154 Repurchase of common stock for retirement — (747 ) Payments of finance leases and notes payable (3,548 ) (5,162 ) Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock units (1,350 ) (34,123 ) Payments to non-controlling interest (262 ) (1,003 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,297 ) (42,807 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 124 (9 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,571 (99,230 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 40,401 149,412 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 46,972 $ 50,182 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment costs included in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 30,046 $ 35,515 Capitalized stock-based compensation included in property and equipment costs $ 497 $ 689 Financed sale of intangible assets held for sale $ 224 $ 300

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,911 ) $ (187 ) $ (13,384 ) $ (5,124 ) Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 20,023 16,867 58,198 52,750 Stock-based compensation expense 2,017 2,054 5,534 6,434 Amortization of intangible assets 1,060 1,103 3,276 3,365 Income tax expense 109 143 225 254 Interest expense and amortization of debt discount 2,282 2,191 7,404 6,741 Interest income and other expense, net (101 ) (388 ) (476 ) (1,600 ) Non-controlling interests (108 ) 84 (589 ) 11 Transaction costs 121 — 1,193 — Litigation loss contingencies — — 1,100 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,492 $ 21,867 $ 62,481 $ 62,831

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,241 $ 48,099 $ 64,930 $ 81,071 Purchases of property and equipment (34,138 ) (27,603 ) (85,819 ) (101,455 ) Free cash flows $ (15,897 ) $ 20,496 $ (20,889 ) $ (20,384 )

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Revenue Summary (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Military/multifamily $ 23,806 $ 23,641 $ 70,226 $ 73,934 DAS 21,877 23,714 66,287 75,431 Wholesale—Wi-Fi 10,110 11,200 29,559 32,938 Retail 2,060 3,646 7,387 11,419 Advertising and other 901 2,506 3,853 6,012 Total revenue $ 58,754 $ 64,707 $ 177,312 $ 199,734

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Key Business Metrics (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Key business metrics: DAS nodes (1) 40.8 37.2 40.8 37.2 DAS nodes in backlog (2) 11.6 12.1 11.6 12.1 Subscribers—military (3) 136 137 136 137 Subscribers—retail (3) 49 85 49 85 Connects (4) 28,310 89,291 108,572 253,757

(1) This metric represents the number of active DAS nodes as of the end of the period. A DAS node is a single communications endpoint, typically an antenna, which transmits or receives radio frequency signals wirelessly. This measure is an indicator of the reach of the Company’s DAS network. (2) This metric represents the number of DAS nodes under contract but not yet active as of the end of the period. (3) This metric represents the number of paying customers who are on a month-to-month subscription plan at a given period end. (4) This metric shows how often individuals connect to the Company’s global Wi-Fi network in a given period. The connects include wholesale and retail customers in both customer pay locations and customer free locations where Boingo is a paid service provider or receives sponsorship or promotion fees. The Company counts each connect as a single connect regardless of how many times that individual accesses the network at a given venue during their 24-hour period. This measure is an indicator of paid activity throughout Boingo’s network.

