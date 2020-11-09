Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

“We are very happy to have regained momentum as our third quarter origination volumes have returned to pre-COVID levels, reflecting the resiliency of housing fundamentals in our high-growth target markets,” said Jeff Pyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadmark. “We continue to experience sustained demand for construction loans supported by the current low interest rate environment as well as continued new household formation. Furthermore, we are gaining incremental share in all of our regions, particularly in our newer Southeast and Mid-Atlantic markets as we demonstrate our unparalleled speed and certainty of execution relative to other lenders.”

Mr. Pyatt continued, “We believe that we are incredibly well positioned with our portfolio of primarily residential loans and a continued focus on supporting the effort to meet the housing shortage. The demand for new housing construction has persisted through the pandemic, while other real estate assets remain under pressure. Our lending expertise and no debt balance sheet position us to capitalize on these near and long-term drivers as we focus on the creation of shareholder value in the process.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue of $29.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

GAAP Net Income of $23.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share.

Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $23.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share.

Third Quarter 2020 Loan Portfolio Highlights

Originated $153.4 million, comprised of 22 loans at a weighted average loan to value of 60.6%.

Interest income was $21.8 million and fee income was $7.1 million.

Total loan portfolio of $1.2 billion across 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Balance Sheet Activity and Liquidity

At September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $173.6 million and $305.4 million of unfunded loan commitments. The Company has no debt outstanding.

Dividend

Subsequent to quarter end, on October 13, 2020, the Company’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per common share payable on November 13, 2020 to stockholders of record as of October 30, 2020, and on November 9, 2020, the board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per common share payable on December 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 30, 2020.

Loan Portfolio

As of September 30, 2020, a total of 30 loans were in contractual default, totaling $194.4 million in principal balance outstanding, which excludes five loans for which forbearance agreements were executed totaling $23.3 million in principal outstanding. Of the loans in contractual default, 13 loans had impairment as of September 30, 2020, with the Company’s estimated losses reflected in its allowance for loan losses of $6.1 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company resolved six loans in contractual default and limited new contractual defaults to one loan compared to eight and 17 new contractual defaults during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Additional Information

The Company has posted supplemental financial information to provide additional disclosure on its website at www.broadmark.com. These materials can be found on the Investors section of the website under the “Financials” tab.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is an internally managed commercial real estate finance company that offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development residential or commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital manages and services its loan portfolio across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 173,602 $ 238,214 Mortgage notes receivable, net 858,713 821,589 Interest and fees receivable, net 11,917 4,108 Investment in real property, net 3,743 5,837 Intangible assets, net 706 4,970 Goodwill 136,965 131,965 Other assets 4,981 2,046 Total assets $ 1,190,627 $ 1,208,729 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,504 $ 8,415 Dividends payable 7,934 15,842 Total liabilities $ 11,438 $ 24,257 Commitments and Contingencies Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 132,236,307 and 132,015,635 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 132 132 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Additional Paid in Capital 1,212,914 1,209,120 Accumulated deficit (33,857) (24,780) Total equity 1,179,189 1,184,472 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,190,627 $ 1,208,729

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019(2) 2020 2019(2) Revenues Interest income $ 21,844 $ 25,284 $ 68,577 $ 69,363 Fee income 7,139 9,297 21,244 31,574 Total Revenue 28,983 34,581 89,821 100,937 Other Income: Change in fair value of optional subscription liabilities 1,948 — 5,094 — Expenses Impairment: Loan loss (benefit) provision (652) 2,704 3,279 2,777 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 5,160 794 11,397 4,647 General and administrative 3,199 5,227 9,977 11,468 Total Expenses 7,707 8,725 24,653 18,892 Income before income taxes 23,224 25,856 70,262 82,045 Income tax provision — — — — Net income $ 23,224 $ 25,856 $ 70,262 $ 82,045 Earnings per common share: (1) Basic $ 0.18 $ — $ 0.53 $ - Diluted $ 0.18 $ — $ 0.53 $ - Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted Basic 132,282,252 — 132,156,844 — Diluted 132,316,746 — 132,207,605 —

_______________________

(1) The Company determined that earnings per unit in the Predecessor periods would not be meaningful to the users of this filing, given the different unit holders and members’ equity structures of each individual entity in the Predecessor Company Group. (2) Predecessor periods are combined as disclosed in Note 1 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Form 10-Q filed on November 9, 2020 with the SEC.

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO CORE EARNINGS

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Definition of Core Earnings

Core earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure to evaluate the Company’s performance. The Company defines core earnings as net income attributable to common stockholders adjusted for: (i) impairment recorded on its investments in mortgage notes receivable; (ii) realized and unrealized gains or losses on both investments and optional subscription liabilities; (iii) non-capitalized transaction-related expenses and first year public company transition expenses; (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation; (v) amortization of intangible assets; and (vi) deferred taxes, which are subject to variability and generally not indicative of future economic performance or representative of current operations.

Management believes that the adjustments to compute “core earnings” specified above allow investors and analysts to readily identify and track the operating performance of the assets that form the core of the Company’s activity, assist in comparing the core operating results between periods, and enable investors to evaluate the Company’s current core performance using the same measure that management uses to operate the business. Core earnings excludes certain recurring items, such as gains and losses (including provision for loan losses) and non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, because they are not considered by management to be part of the Company’s core operations for the reasons described herein. As such, core earnings is not intended to reflect all of the Company’s activity and should be considered as only one of the factors used by management in assessing the Company’s performance, along with GAAP net income which is inclusive of all of its activities.

Core earnings does not represent, and should not be considered as a substitute, for net income or as a substitute for cash flows from operating activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP, and the Company’s calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Set forth below is a reconciliation of core earnings to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2020 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 23,224 $ 70,262 Adjustments for non-core earnings: Stock-based compensation expense 1,913 3,794 First year public company transition expenses (1) 684 2,750 Change in fair value of optional subscription liabilities (1,948) (5,094) Amortization of intangible assets 103 (682) Loan loss (benefit) provision (652) 3,279 Core earnings $ 23,324 $ 74,309 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.18 $ 0.53 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.53 Core earnings per share, basic $ 0.18 $ 0.56 Core earnings per share, diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.56 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted Basic 132,282,252 132,156,844 Diluted 132,316,746 132,207,605

___________________________

(1) Expenses directly related to first year of public company reporting and compliance, primarily professional fees in connection with the design and implementation of internal controls and procedures under Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

