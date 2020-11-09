Xperi and Comcast Enter Into Long-Term Patent License Agreement

The terms of the agreement are consistent with TiVo’s well-established licensing program for the Pay-TV market. The agreement provides for an initial payment upon execution and ongoing payments through the remainder of the agreement.

TiVo , a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today announced that they have entered into a 15-year patent license agreement. The agreement is effective as of the expiration of Comcast’s prior agreement in 2016, providing broad coverage under TiVo’s patent portfolios into 2031. The agreement also resolves all of the outstanding litigation between the companies.

“We are very pleased to conclude this agreement with Comcast, one of the world’s leading media and technology companies that is widely recognized for its innovative products and solutions,” said Samir Armaly, president, IP licensing of Xperi. “The agreement illustrates our ability to execute key renewals with our largest customers as the video market continues to experience significant technological and business evolution.”

“This deal provides us with a reasonable licensing solution for the company’s comprehensive patent portfolio while putting the litigation behind us,” said Peter Kiriacoulacos, EVP and chief procurement officer of Comcast. “We’re looking forward to a mutually successful relationship in the years to come as we continue to bring our customers the best entertainment experiences.”

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies broadly licensing them to the media and entertainment industry. TiVo’s innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all their content across a multitude of platforms.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.”

